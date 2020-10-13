When Nathuram Godse’s statue was seized by the police, Hindu Mahasabha activists on the road said, – Right to install the statue in the house

Gwalior: Activists of Hindu Mahasabha took to the streets on Tuesday to get back the statue of Nathuram Godse seized by the administration in Gwalior, about two years ago. About two years ago Hindu Mahasabha activists announced to install Godse’s statue and build a temple. Also Read – Hathras Case: Apply 50 whip to the Dramebaaz leaders, kill the accused on the spot bullet, know who said…

This statue was confiscated by the administration. Presently this statue is with the administration. Representatives of the Hindu Mahasabha took to the streets on Tuesday and demanded the return of Godse's statue. In this context, a memorandum was also submitted to the administration on behalf of the Hindu Mahasabha.

The Hindu Mahasabha says that "they have a constitutional right to install the statue in their private house, it cannot be stopped." The statue seized by the administration should be returned. " Please tell that Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was shot. On 30 January 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was shot by Nathu Ram Godse.