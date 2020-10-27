When Nitish disappeared from BJP’s advertisement, Congress played sympathy card, said- CM Babu …

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: As the polling date draws near, the Bihar assembly elections are becoming interesting. Now the Congress party has played a sympathy card with JDU for not having the picture of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the BJP advertisements and posters related to the assembly elections. Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala claimed on Tuesday that the BJP had just disappeared Nitish from the poster, but would disappear from Bihar itself on November 10. He also alleged that BJP is behind the statements of LJP chief Chirag Paswan against Nitish Kumar. Also Read – Tejashwi’s attack on Nitish’s ‘9 children’ tanja, said- Target to PM on our pretext, 6-7 brothers and sisters too

Surjewala, the head of Congress's election management committee related to Bihar, claimed, "After the end of voting on November 7, BJP will dump JD (U) in the dustbin. These people will throw Nitish Babu out of milk like a fly. That is why Lok Janshakti Party has been put on all JD (U) seats and 50 candidates of BJP are fighting against JDU on the election symbol of LJP.

Citing pictures of Nitish Kumar not being in BJP posters, the Congress general secretary said, "Nitish Kumar has just disappeared from the poster, but the BJP will make him disappear from Bihar on November 10 (counting day)." This is a BJP conspiracy. "Surjewala claimed," In the Bihar elections, the BJP is contesting in three coalitions. There is an alliance with JD (U) which is visible. The second alliance is with LJP and the third is with Asaduddin Owaisi. "

He said that the alliance of RJD, Congress and Left parties is ideologically strong and in such a situation the people are looking at it as the only option. Significantly, in the Bihar assembly elections, the Congress is contesting 70 seats in the field in alliance with the RJD and the Left parties. RJD is contesting 144 and Left parties 29 seats. Voting for the 243 seats of the assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

