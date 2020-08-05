When PM Modi was doing Bhoomipujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya, then mother Heeraben was watching the live broadcast

new Delhi: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attending the puja at the Bhoomipujan program of Ram temple in Ayodhya today, his mother Hiraben was watching a live broadcast on TV at his residence in Gandhinagar. Also Read – Amit Shah said on the foundation stone of Ram temple construction – today’s day is historic and proud for India

Let me tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 'Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple' in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Wearing a traditional dhoti-kurta, the Prime Minister worshiped the land and laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram temple. Prior to his address, the Prime Minister unveiled a plaque related to the foundation stone of the temple construction and also released a special stamp on the occasion related to 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple'. At the end of his address, the Prime Minister shouted 'Siapati Ramchandra'.

Gujarat: Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, watched the live telecast of ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ of #RamTemple earlier today, at her residence in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/vWmnuHX483 – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

After reaching Ayodhya, he first reached Hanumangarhi and worshiped Hanuman ji and then reached Ram Janmabhoomi area and offered obeisance to Lord Rama and planted a tree of Parijat.

PM Modi said that Ram temple is a symbol of national unity and spirit and this will improve the economy of the entire Ayodhya region. Describing Ram temple as a rich heritage of Indian culture, the Prime Minister said that the wait for centuries is ending today. This will not only inspire faith and resolve for generations to come, but will also inspire the entire humanity for eternity.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also said that just as Independence Day symbolizes millions of sacrifices and the spirit of freedom, similarly the construction of Ram temple is a symbol of unbroken tenacity, sacrifice and determination of many generations. After laying the foundation stone of “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir”, the Prime Minister addressed a function and started it with the proclamation of “Siyawar Ramchandra Ki Jai”.

On this occasion, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and a large number of saints were present.