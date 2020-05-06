“When The Camellia Blooms” Child Actor Kim Kang Hoon Reveals Surprising Thoughts On Dating

Kim Kang Hoon shared his ideas on love.

On the Might 5 episode of MBC every1’s “Video Star,” baby stars appeared on the present for a Youngsters’s Day particular. One of many friends included baby actor Kim Kang Hoon, who’s well-known for his character Pil Goo from KBS 2TV’s “When the Camellia Blooms.”

“I considered this after breaking apart with my girlfriend, and I don’t wish to date anymore till I grow to be an grownup,” he mentioned. “Dating is so troublesome, and there are such a lot of issues it’s a must to take note of. I’m solely going to deal with appearing any longer. I made up my thoughts.”

The actor then despatched a video message to himself sooner or later. “Have enjoyable and be free,” he mentioned. “Go to the navy early. You made a promise to satisfy up along with your cousin for a drink on the final day as a 19-year-old. Hold that promise.”

Talking about his appearing profession, Kim Kang Hoon mentioned, “I began appearing since I used to be 5 years previous. I’ve solely portrayed unhappy roles till now, so I additionally wish to strive appearing as a rich son or a villain.” He then reenacted Jin Ji Hee’s character from the sitcom “Excessive Kick By way of the Roof.”

Kim Kang Hoon continued to wow everybody by recreating his emotional “When the Camellia Blooms” audition and displaying off his rap abilities, which he honed whereas as soon as dreaming of changing into a singer.

Supply (1)