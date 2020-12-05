When the farmer leader remained silent for half an hour, putting his finger on the lips, still the solution did not come out; Know what happened in the 5-hour meeting?

Kisan Andolan: The government has proposed another meeting with representatives of the protesting farmers on Saturday, December 9. In fact, even in the fifth round of negotiations, no solution was found because the representatives of the farmers involved were keeping a silent fast and were seeking a clear yes or no answer to the demand to withdraw the agricultural laws. Also Read – The farmers sitting on the streets with their demands said – Seeing our plight, our children do not want to become farmers.

On Saturday, the fifth round meeting of three ministers of Modi government with farmer leaders in Vigyan Bhavan was different from before. This time the meeting was held in a warm atmosphere. The mood of the three ministers of Modi government, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash may have been soft, but the farmer leaders were vocal about the demands. Even if it did not happen, the farmer leaders told them to go out of Vigyan Bhavan.

The meeting was interrupted on the warning of farmer leaders' boycott. There were many occasions in the meeting that lasted for five hours, when the conversation seemed derailed. However, the ministers handled the matter.

The fifth round meeting started at Vigyan Bhavan from 2 pm. Lunch break occurred after about two and a half hours. The farmers, again rejecting the government food, asked for their food and ate it on the floor. When the second round of meeting started again after lunch, the farmers started making placards of Yes-No.

Farmer leaders told the ministers, “Whether the government will withdraw the law or not, answer in yes or no.” When the ministers refused to say anything clearly, all the 40 farmer leaders became silent with their fingers on their lips. For half an hour, the peasant leaders did not utter a word and were seen waving at a play card meeting seeking answers in yes-no. Troubled by this, the three ministers explained to the farmers, “How can the deadlock be overcome without dialogue? You guys cooperate in the conversation, so that there can be a solution. ”

During this time, the farmer leaders said that the government is repeatedly avoiding the matter by giving the date of the meetings. Instead of accepting the demand to withdraw all the three laws, the government is delaying. If there is no clear assurance in the meeting, then all the farmer leaders will boycott.

On this, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that no solution is going to come out of the boycott of the meeting. Some misunderstandings that have been left will be discussed and discussed in the meeting on December 9. The ministers appealed to withdraw the Bharat Bandh appeal on December 8, but the farmer leaders categorically refused. He said that till the government does not withdraw all the three laws, the movement will continue.

