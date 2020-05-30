When The Flash Will Finish Mirror Mistress As The Big Bad

We really already began breaking Season 7 when this pandemic occurred. So it is actually: How does it have an effect on the highest of Season 7? I believe it is making it even higher, I believe it is making it stronger as a result of it is forcing us to take a look at these two separate issues — which is the top of Eva’s story and the start of the subsequent villain’s story and the way he pertains to Barry and Iris — [and realize] they sort of must be related much more as a result of there is not some summer season break anymore. The viewers will expertise it now every week later.