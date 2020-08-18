When the health deteriorated, a 15-year-old girl turned out to be a 7-month pregnant in the hospital, a cousin continued to rape

Bhadohi: A shameful incident has come to light in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, where a cousin has been raping his sister constantly, and he is threatening to kill them all. The case is not here yet, because of the cruelty of this poor 15-year-old cousin is 7 months pregnant today. Also Read – UP Police Constable’s Birthday Party Celebration, Sub-Inspector’s Bullet Shot in Harsh Firing

This incident has come out from a village in Gyanpur police station area of ​​Bhadohi district of UP on Monday. Giving information about this, the police said that a case of forcibly raping a teenager of fifteen years by his own cousin has come to light. Police registered a case on Monday evening and arrested the accused.

Police officer Kalu Singh said on Tuesday that the teenager is pregnant and her health deteriorated on Monday when her mother took her to the hospital, where doctors told her to be seven months pregnant.

According to police officer Singh, the teenager told the whole thing when asked that the cousin was continuously raping her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Police officer Singh said that after registering the case on Monday evening, accused Ajit Pathak has been arrested and sent to jail, while the teenager is being sent for medical examination.