When the Mexican champion Sal Sánchez shared the big screen with Willie Colón and Rubén Blades

In 1982, months before his tragic death, Salvador Sánchez participated in a film with the Colón-Blades duo, who sought to enter the film industry with the film produced by Fania Records (Video: Twitter/@Chris_Montz)



Mexico has been characterized as a power of world champions in boxing. Many achieve fame thanks to sports, but there are fewer who venture into other fields such as cinema. Salvador Sanchezwho was one of the most promising fighters in the discipline, participated in a feature film with which the label Fania Records sought to break into Hollywood. Thanks to that he shared the big screen with Rubén Blades and Willie Colón.

Taking advantage of the rise of salsa in the United States, as well as the popularity and success of the musical duo made up of Ruben Blades and Willie Colonthe label responsible for the dissemination of Afro-Caribbean music in the country of stars and stripes, attempted a foray into hollywood. In that sense, they produced the film The Last Fight (The last fight), released in 1982 and for which they required the participation of the Mexican.

The script written by Jerry Masucci, director of Fania Records, revolved around the sport of gloves, one of the most popular in the world. It was starred by Ruben Bladeswho played Andy Kid Clave, a singer with financial problems who, in order to solve them, signed a contract as a boxer with a mafia promoter named Joaquín Vargas, who was personified by Willie Colon.

Rubén Blades faced Sal Sánchez in the last fight of the film (Photo: Fb/Rubén Blades-Getty Images)

In order to catapult the project among Latin American audiences and guarantee its success, the team searched for the ideal candidate to shore up the cast led by Blades and Colón. It was so, taking advantage of their popularity and fame, they extended an invitation to the boxer who was beginning to forge himself as a star in featherweight.

At that time, the athlete from Santiago Tianguistenco enjoyed wide acceptance among the Mexican fans. Among his most outstanding achievements was found to have become the world champion endorsed by the World Boxing Council (CMB) in the 126 pounds. For this achievement he had to overcome Danny by way of knockout Colorfinger López.

His peculiar style, charisma and daring began to forge his legend, in such a way that he was a wide favorite every time he stepped on any arena in the country. Thus, converted into a banner of Mexican boxing, he also embodied one of the most memorable chapters of the rivalry with Puerto Ricowhen he defeated the three-time world champion and executioner of various Aztec boxers, Wilfredo Gomez.

The Mexican boxer earned the appreciation of the fans thanks to his skills and charisma (Photo: Twitter/@froylang)

The popularity of Sal Sánchez was so clear that there was no need to assign a fictitious name to participate in the production. Although his appearance was not the protagonist, it was one of the most crucial and remembered in the film, since he was the last rival that the subject personified by Rubén Blades faced.

In the scene, The Panamanian singer was beaten by the Mexican champion inside the rope. Kid Clave suffered the ravages of the beating, but jumped to engage in the last round against Sánchez, who ended up immortalizing on the big screen the knockout that led him to win several fights in his professional career. Even though he lost in the ring and box offices, Rubén Blades highlighted having worked with Sal.

Sal Sánchez died being a featherweight champion (Photo: Twitter/@suaraiza)

“It was very bad (the movie). The best thing is that I worked with the Mexican Salvador Sánchez, one of the best boxers. The final fight was against him. I remember that when we filmed I told him ‘be careful because I can give you a bad blow’. He replied: ‘how curious the Panamanian’. It hurt me a lot when he died.”highlighted the composer in an interview for The day.

On August 12, 1982, the year the film was released, fans received unfortunate news. the promising athlete died on the Querétaro-San Luis highway crashing his car into a tractor-trailer while trying to pass another vehicle. His grave was televised, because in addition to his fame, He died as a WBC featherweight champion at the age of 23.

KEEP READING:

Sal Sánchez, the Mexican boxer who paralyzed the country with his tragic death

“Hulk” Salazar: what is known so far about the tragic death of the former Chivas player

This is how Bivol’s arm looked after Canelo Álvarez’s blows