When to watch Netflix’s Love Is Blind reunion special – exact time and what to expect

Love Is Blind’s season finale aired final week however that doesn’t imply the rollercoaster of feelings has to cease – and, to be trustworthy, we don’t actually need it to simply but.

For starters, we’ve a ton of questions; like has Mark tried to speak to Jessica? Why did Jessica truly give her canine wine? Who remains to be collectively? Will Amber and Jessica have a correct showdown? Will we ever get to see Rory once more?

Fortunately, some of your burning questions can be answered on the Love Is Blind Special Reunion episode on Thursday, fifth March. Should you’re questioning how and when to tune in to watch it then stick with it studying for our quickfire information.

When will Love Is Blind reunion special be on Netflix?

The Love Is Blind reunion special can be on Netflix and Netflix’s YouTube web page on Thursday, fifth March – per week after the season finale. After all, the good thing about it being on YouTube means you’ll be able to subscribe and be notified as quickly because it drops. You’re welcome.

What time will Love Is Blind reunion special be on Netflix?

The Love Is Blind reunion special can be launched on Netflix and Netflix’s YouTube channel at 12.01am US time, that’s 8am UK time on Thursday, fifth March.

That’s the norm for Netflix releases due to the HQ being in California – simply bear in mind to set your alarm good and early.

What Love Is Blind {couples} can be on the reunion present?

Netflix launched a photograph from the reunion giving us a have a look at who returned.

Amber and Barnett are good and cosy – although now we all know that face he’s pulling is as a result of Amber is telling Jessica what she actually thinks…

Kelly and Kenny are sat by one another (regardless of splitting up) and Mark and Jessica are the opposite aspect of the room from one another, however we could get a little bit of closure since they each turned up. Damian and G, Lauren and Cameron and Carlton and Diamond are all current too. Full home!

Will there be one other season of Love Is Blind?

If the reunion simply isn’t sufficient for you, don’t fear, the producers have mentioned they’re Love Is Blind season two already. Watch this area. Within the meantime, why not try our suggestions for what to watch after Love Is Blind when you wait.

