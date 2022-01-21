When Travieso Arce almost died trying to cross the US border

Jorge Arce recalled when he tried to cross into the United States to start his professional career (Photo: Alex Cruz/EFE)

When the vocation for sport and ability are opposed to the opportunities within the country, many athletes choose to come to the United States in search of the opportunity to shine. Mexican boxing is written with stories of glory, but it is also crossed by migration. Before standing out as world champion, Jorge Arce Armenta risked his life when he tried to cross the border to the northern country, although he was saved by a policeman, the son of Mexican parents.

During your participation in the podcast One More Round, the Naughty told the story of his numerous attempts to reach the United States. His qualities gave him fame among the gyms of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, for which he continually received praise and invitations to start his professional era in the northern country. It was so, driven by the promise of becoming a world champion that he made to his father, he chose to cross without documents.

“First I wanted to cross into the United States illegally because the Seven Seas (promoter of Antonio Margarito) with a friend of mine who was fighting in LA. I didn’t have a visa, but a friend told me ‘we jumped over the fence, I’m going to tell you how to cross quickly’”, he counted.

His first professional fight was held in Tijuana, after an American police officer saved his life (Photo: Marco Polo Guzmán Hernández/cuartoscuro.com)



According to his testimony, the plan was to reach the city of Nogales, Sonora, because in those years it was easier to cross into the United States through that region. Also, before leaving He received permission from his parents. On the other hand, his mother asked him not to fall into any type of vice in order to achieve his goal of standing out in boxing worldwide. Despite this, he experienced difficulties to cross to the neighboring country.

“I spent a month in Nogales, trying to cross the line and the migra kicked us out, they grabbed us. He slept under the bridges. I was freezing to death under the bridges and crying with emotion. He said ‘My God why are you leaving me’. I got tired of being in Nogales and went to Caborca, for the Sasabe, I walked two days and two nights through the Sasabe desertI was also dying of hunger and thirst,” he recalled.

Given the unsuccessful attempts to reach the city of Los Angeles, California, the Naughty He chose to go another route. On this occasion, when he was about to lose his life due to extreme weather conditions, headed towards the outskirts of the city of Mexicali to integrate with a group that had the purpose of transiting to the United States through the area known as La Rumorosa.

After 18 years of experience, Arce was world champion in five different categories (Photo: Twitter/@TraviesoArce)

“We were like 80 walking and the pollero told us ‘if I say run, we run; if I say floor, floor, one voice’. We were walking and the cold burned, our bones ached. I sat on a stone and I tell the guy ‘I can’t walk anymore, my bones hurt, I can’t anymore’. I told him, well, I’m a boxer, right now I’ll catch up with him running. They all left and left me alone. I started shaking and I couldn’t walk anymore. I didn’t know about me. I passed out from the cold and when I woke up I was handcuffed on the border patrol”.

The policeman who rescued him from the desert had Mexican parents, so he was interested in hearing her story. It was then that the Naughty He told him that years before, when his father was in intensive care, he had promised him that if he saved his life, he would become a world champion. That was his main reason for his attempt to cross. Listening to your story, he was moved and instead of signing him, he let him return to Mexico through Tecate, Baja California.

Rather than return to Los Mochis, Arce Armenta contacted Fernando Beltran, who would become one of his managers in later years, to request his help and direct his career in the border city. It was so entered as a professional in 1996 and, after 18 years of experience, he established himself as a multi-champion and one of the best mexican boxers

