When two young girls of childhood were surprised to see the love of both their families, know the reason

Unique love story: Two childhood friends grew up together and such a love grew between them that they could not even think of living without each other. When the childhood love of both of them brought each other so close that both of them vowed to live and die with each other, both did not even know. The magic of their love rose to such an extent that they vowed to spend the whole life with each other by ending the bond of caste, religion and gender.

The amazing story of love of both friends is of Gobarsahi area of ​​Sadar police station area of ​​Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The two childhood friends read together, Aarti and Roopam (fictional name), when both took admission in intermediate after taking the matriculation examination, both of them felt that they both loved each other infinitely and something happened between the two. Accepted each other like husband and wife and now both can not live without the other.

Now these two girls are ready to do anything to live and die with each other as husband and wife. There was a deep friendship between the two, which is why they got admission in intermediate and graduation together in a college. This childhood friendship turned into a love affair at the threshold of a young stage and the two began to see each other as Hamarah. When Aarti becomes Heer, then her friend Roopam Ranjha.

Aarti made her dress and gait like boys for this. Both are living in a girlfriend-boyfriend relationship with each other for the last four years. Meanwhile, Rupam’s family decided her marriage elsewhere, so she told Aarti about this. When both were not informed, both of them escaped from the house on 6 October.

After leaving the house, both of them caught the bus and went to Darbhanga. The relatives of both of them reported their disappearance to Sadar police station and also continued to investigate from their own level. When the families got the location of both of them in Darbhanga, they reached Darbhanga and recovered both of them from a room together. Both were brought to the police station with family members. When both told the police about their love and being together, the police were also surprised.

If the family is unhappy to hear such things from both of them, then the police is also trying to find a solution to this strange relationship. Sub Inspector Purnima of Sadar police station said that in this case both families and both girls are sitting together and being questioned. Further, whatever will be valid in terms of law, action will be taken.