When was Coronation Street’s David Platt diagnosed with epilepsy?

It’s 10 years since David Plat was first diagnosed with epilepsy after he unintentionally ran over love rival Graeme Proctor (Craig Gazey) when Graeme began going out with Tina McIntyre (Michelle Keegan) in Coronation Road. On the time David had no reminiscence of the incident. It was solely when he collapsed once more earlier than he was because of seem in court docket that medical doctors realised the issue.

In tonight’s Friday Might 15th episode David calls spherical to assist his half-brother Nick Tilsey (Ben Miles) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) because the couple consider that Leanne and Steve McDonald’s son Oliver’s seizures could also be because of him being epileptic.

David suggests wholesome consuming, train and no alcohol which isn’t essentially the most related recommendation for a three-year-old. The truth is his good intentions show to be vast of the mark anyway as Oliver, who’s performed by younger actors Emmanuel and Jeremiah Cheetham, is definitely struggling with a Mitochondrial dysfunction, a life limiting sickness for which there’s at the moment no treatment.

After David leaves Leanne and Nick’s flat Oliver has one other seizure and is taken into intensive care the place he continues to suit. The medical doctors attempt to reassure Nick, Leanne and Steve when he arrives that it’s only a precaution to greatest monitor the kid.

In distinction David’s epilepsy has been managed since his unique analysis. He had a second seizure in entrance of stepson Max in 2015 once they had been within the park feeding the geese. David’s situation was raised once more as a priority when he took on Gary Windass (Mikey North) in a boxing match in 2018 after being raped by Josh Tucker.

Regarding Oliver Battersby’s ongoing storyline, Coronation Street’s analysis staff has labored intently with The Lily Basis, a charity that helps households and funds analysis into mitochondrial illness.

Liz Curtis, CEO and co-founder of The Lily Basis, mentioned: “All of us at The Lily Basis are excited to be working with Coronation Road on a storyline a couple of youngster with a mitochondrial dysfunction, and grateful to the present for highlighting a problem that impacts tons of of households within the UK.”