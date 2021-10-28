When was the last time Monterrey and America won a Concacaf Champions League

America is the top winner of the Concacaf Champions League with 7 titles (Photo: Twitter / @ TheChampions)

Monterrey and America they will dispute this Thursday, October 28 one of the most anticipated matches of the week in Mexico. Rayados and Águilas will fight each other in the BBVA Stadium, o’clock 9:00 p.m. (Central time of the Mexican Republic), to crown the monarch of the Concacaf Champions League in its edition of 2021.

Although both campuses have conquered all the finals they have faced, so the favorable streak of one of the two clubs will end after the commitment. On the other hand, the distance between the last championships of the institutions varies among themselves depending on three years. The last trophy of its kind in the showcases of The neighborhood on the 2019; in those of Coapa, from 2016.

The gang classified to the format of the Concacaf Champions League 2019 in his condition of Runner-up of the Apertura Tournament 2017. After the draw to define the qualifying crosses, he found the alliance from The Savior as his rival for the Eighth Final of the contest. In the first leg, they equalized without goals in the Cuscatlán Stadium; in the turn, in the Steel giant, Striped he got ahead in the joust thanks to the only goal of Nicolas Sanchez.

Nicolás Sánchez celebrating a goal with Monterrey. (Photo: REUTERS / Daniel Becerril)

Ultimately, in the Quarter finals, the blue albia they surpassed 3-1 on aggregate Atlanta United. They whitewashed the team of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 3-0 in the first leg game inside the property of Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon. For the companion stage, The Five Stripes defined the 0-1 in the Mercedes Benz Stadium, although he contributed little to his cause.

In the Semifinals, history was repeated against an American team. However, this time they crushed the Kansas City by an aggregate of 10-2. In the first match of the series, also held on Mexican soil, they were made to succumb 5-0. For the final, they scored five goals again, but the Wizards sent to save two goals in the Children’s Mercy Park.

The final made the Sultana of the North, since the two synods of the entity faced each other for the first time in history as part of that period of competition. Nicolas Sanchez was key in the result: he sentenced the 0-1 in El Volcán with a header and the partial 1-0 in the BBVA; about the end of the crash, Andre Pierre Gignac matched the scale on the turn after running a scissors.

Nicolás Sánchez disputes the ball with Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool player. (Photo: REUTERS / Ibraheem Al Omari)

Thus, the born in Buenos Aires was awarded as Golden Ball of the tournament. In short, the box Diego Alonso imposed conditions against the felines for a cumulative 2-1 and sealed his pass to the 2019 Club World Cup. Although after his dismissal, he was Antonio Mohamed the helmsman who faced the challenge in Qatar, where his pupils took third place.

The Eagles, who had established themselves as monarchs of the Concacaf Champions League 2014/15 from the hand of Gustavo Matosas placeholder image, they entered the 2015/16 under the orders of Ignacio Ambriz. They qualified after winning the gold of the Opening Tournament 2014 on the MX League, after the management The Turk on Mexico City.

The azulcremas stood out for their participation, since they did not lose any match. They positioned themselves at the head of the Group E, in which they got 10 out of 12 possible points in four games; product of three wins and a draw. They left behind the Motagua of Honduras, with seven units, and at Walter Ferretti Nicaragua, which ended in zeros.

For this reason, they settled in Quarter finals versus Seattle Sounders, leader of the Sector F who got seven points like Queretaro but he obtained a difference of six goals less (+3) than the White Roosters (+9). A 2-2 in the CenturyLink Field left the key open for him Aztec stadium. There, America won 3-1 and agreed to Semifinals after the aggregate of 5-3.

Hugo González celebrates the Concacaf Champions League title with America. (Photo: REUTERS / Edgard Garrido)

In the next instance, it was measured at Santos Laguna. At TSM Corona they left the marker intact. In the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, they did not move the cartons during the regular time either. Even with the expulsion of Carlos Darwin Quintero, the Creams they accessed the Final after the overtime touchdown of Michael Arroyo: Agustín Marchesín could not contain a free kick from the Ecuadorian.

Tigers It was the club with which America collided in the decisive stage of the contest. At academic from San nicolas de los heros, the capital forged the 0-2. Back at the site that housed the final phase of the 1970 and 1986 World Cups, emerged gracefully after increasing the lead with a 2-1.

Rubens Sambueza was chosen as the best player in the competition, as he awarded seven assists. Almost eight months later, in the Japan Club World Cup 2016, Ricardo La Volpe assumed the helm that led to the fourth place of the Americanists in the international joust sought by the FIFA.

