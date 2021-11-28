When we bought screensavers in cardboard boxes … and they became bestsellers

Many of you will not remember it, but there was a time when flat screens did not exist … their predecessors, CRT monitors, presented three problems: they were heavy, they were bulky and the image could ‘burn’. In other words, if the image remained fixed for a long time on the screen, it could become ‘recorded’ on it and remain there as a ghostly presence, even with the screen turned off.

To prevent this from happening, screensavers were created: programs that, after a certain period of inactivity, showed successions of still images on the screen (later animations would arrive) to avoid precisely that ‘burn’.







Monitor ‘burned out’.

The first of these was ‘scrnsave’, released in 1983 for PC DOS systems. A) Yes, become one of the main customization elements of the computers of the time, the popularity of screensavers grew throughout the 1980s.

The 90’s was approaching, and none of the leading operating systems at the time (PC / MS DOS, Windows 3.0, and MacOS) still offered built-in screensavers. Despite its importance for the proper functioning of the equipment, users depended on third-party software – in many cases with shareware licenses – each with its own method of operation.

And then the flying toasters came

Until that moment, none of the multiple alternatives had managed to stand out above the rest. And then, in 1989, After Dark 1.0 came along., the first animated screensaver for 16-bit machines (both Mac and Windows). This 1991 story from the Baltimore Sun shows the sudden success of this screensaver pack:

“Every now and then a computer program comes out so oversized, so uncritical in function, and so limiting in productivity that it can’t help but become a huge bestseller.”

The ‘bestseller’ thing was no exaggeration: this software from Berkeley Systems It sold more than 10,000 copies a month despite having a price of $ 59.95 the specimen. And yes, they were sold in their own cardboard boxes, as were operating systems, office suites, and video games:





It was distinguished from other competitors by offering several notably different screensavers, as well as being able to customize aspects such as the number of items on the screen or the speed of their appearance. In later versions they would even include – even – interactive screensavers with minigames, and generators of our own screensavers.

After Dark version 1.0 for Windows 3.0 was released some time after the Mac version, and included a novelty that, in the end, would become the most distinctive image of the product: el salvapantallas ‘Flying Toasters’ (‘Flying toasters’):

In successive editions, After Dark was including more and more options and screensavers, to license Disney and Marvel franchises, organize contests for the best screensavers created by users … until reaching 4.0, the first for 32-bit systems (such as Windows 9x), which even offered photographic animations and pre-rendered illustrations.



After Dark 4.0

However, by then, Windows (crowned the market leading operating system) it already incorporated its own screensavers, much simpler but free. That, added to the fact that the monitors of the moment, although they were still CRT, they were already much less sensitive to the ‘burn’ of the image, quickly made users willing to go to the store to buy a $ 50 screensaver.