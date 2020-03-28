When will 2020 F1 season start? Updated calendar following coronavirus news

Method 1 has not escaped the devastating results of coronavirus on the sporting calendar with a number of races already postponed with the potential for extra to return.
A lot relies on how the unfold of the virus develops, however the world nature of F1 – from groups, to drivers, to race areas – means it might be trickier than most to find out what occurs with the 2020 F1 season.
The newest replace stays that the F1 season will return on the ‘finish of Could’ however not all races have been known as off as much as that time but.
RadioTimes.com brings you an up to date race calendar for 2020 based mostly on confirmed data from the FIA.
Updated Method 1 calendar
Final up to date: Monday 16th March
15th March – Australian Grand Prix – CANCELLED 22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix – CANCELLED fifth April – Vietnam Grand Prix – CANCELLED
third Could – Netherlands Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT
10th Could – Spanish Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT
24th Could – Monaco Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT
seventh June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
14th June – Canadian Grand Prix
28th June – French Grand Prix
fifth July – Austrian Grand Prix
19th July – British Grand Prix
2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix
30th August – Belgian Grand Prix
sixth September – Italian Grand Prix
20th September – Singapore Grand Prix
27th September – Russian Grand Prix
11th October – Japanese Grand Prix
25th October – United States Grand Prix
1st November – Mexican Grand Prix
15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix
29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Add Comment