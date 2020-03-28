When will 2020 F1 season start? Updated calendar following coronavirus news

Method 1 has not escaped the devastating results of coronavirus on the sporting calendar with a number of races already postponed with the potential for extra to return.

A lot relies on how the unfold of the virus develops, however the world nature of F1 – from groups, to drivers, to race areas – means it might be trickier than most to find out what occurs with the 2020 F1 season.

The newest replace stays that the F1 season will return on the ‘finish of Could’ however not all races have been known as off as much as that time but.

RadioTimes.com brings you an up to date race calendar for 2020 based mostly on confirmed data from the FIA.

Updated Method 1 calendar

Final up to date: Monday 16th March

15th March – Australian Grand Prix – CANCELLED

22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix – CANCELLED

fifth April – Vietnam Grand Prix – CANCELLED

third Could – Netherlands Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT

10th Could – Spanish Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT

24th Could – Monaco Grand Prix – UNDER THREAT

seventh June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

14th June – Canadian Grand Prix

28th June – French Grand Prix

fifth July – Austrian Grand Prix

19th July – British Grand Prix

2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix

30th August – Belgian Grand Prix

sixth September – Italian Grand Prix

20th September – Singapore Grand Prix

27th September – Russian Grand Prix

11th October – Japanese Grand Prix

25th October – United States Grand Prix

1st November – Mexican Grand Prix

15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix