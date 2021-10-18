When will Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal play by date 16 of Phase 2 of League 1?

When will Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal play in Phase 2?

Phase 2 will witness an early final of the national championship. Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal, who will contest the title in November, will face off for matchday 16 of the tournament. This will take place on Sunday, October 24 at the National Stadium, from 3:30 pm (Peruvian time).

As is known, Alianza Lima was already the winner of Phase 2 in the absence of 2 games to go, so the fight was moved to the Accumulated table. In this table, Carlos Bustos’ team has one more point than the ‘celestial’. The other weekend they play a lot in the 90 minutes.

If Alianza Lima defeats Sporting Cristal, the ‘blue and white’ will be unattainable in the Accumulated and they will be able to choose the location for the League 1 finals. And be careful: this takes more weight considering that the sports authorities are looking for the presence of fans for these matches.

If this is not the case, everything will be defined on the last date, where Alianza Lima will face Cienciano and Sporting Cristal against Sport Boys. Without a doubt, a great game is coming that will not only serve to warm up engines for the final.

HOW DOES ALIANZA LIMA GET?

The La Victoria team has accumulated 19 games without losing in League 1. In fact, their last executioner is Sporting Cristal, who beat them 2-1 (May 2, 2021). In addition, they come from 7 victories in a row and the last was Carlos A. Mannucci, whom he defeated 1-0 with both Wilmer Aguirre at 52 ‘of the second half.

The ‘Zorrito’, Hernán Barcos, Oslimg Mora, Pablo Míguez and Josepmir Ballón are in a good moment with the ‘intimates’. Likewise Jefferson Farfán, who every time he enters from the bench makes a difference with good movements and goals.

HOW DOES SPORTING CRISTAL ARRIVE?

Those of Roberto Mosquera, winners of Phase 1, go through an irregular present. They lost 2 of the last 5 games and are far from the level shown in the first part of the year, when they clearly outperformed their rivals. It comes from winning 1-0 Ayacucho FC with a goal by Marcos Riquelme via penalty.

Alejandro Hohberg, his main goal card, is injured. But it has Percy Liza, Christofer Gonzáles, Horacio Calcaterra, Jhilmar Lora and Omar Merlo among its main figures.

LAST RESULTS OF ALIANZA LIMA VS SPORTING CRISTAL

– Sporting Cristal 2-1 Alianza Lima (2021).

– Sporting Cristal 1-1 Alianza Lima (2020).

– Sporting Cristal 1-1 Alianza Lima (2019).

– Alianza Lima 1-0 Sporting Cristal (2019).

– Alianza Lima 2-1 Sporting Cristal (2019).

KEEP READING:

Accumulated table of League 1: This is how the positions of Libertadores, Sudamericana and relegation move on date 15

GOLPERU narrator outraged with the San Martín party: “It makes me angry because he is my alma mater”

Alliance Lima vs. Sporting Cristal: Will League 1 Final be played with the public?