When will Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury? Potential dates

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed a deal to fight twice, based on boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

AJ regained his WBA (Tremendous), IBF, WBO and IBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr following their rematch in December 2019, and is on the hunt to revive his satisfaction after it suffered a dangerous blow in opposition to the Mexican fighter.

Fury’s popularity has soared following his resounding victory over Deontay Wilder previous to the coronavirus lockdown.

The British stars have been stored aside up to now, however felt like solely a matter of time earlier than the pair would collide.

Try all the main points for Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury beneath.

When will Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury fight occur?

First issues first, primary contender Dillian Whyte will be handed a shot at Joshua earlier than any Fury showdown takes place. And previous to that, Joshua should full a showdown in opposition to Kubrat Pulev after it was delayed attributable to lockdown.

Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder to finish a trilogy, but when their performances through the second showdown are in line with their means, Fury ought to mop up a 3rd encounter.

Assuming each males overcome their challenges, we must be set for the primary instalment of Joshua v Fury in the summertime of 2021.

A second fight would observe later in 2021 whatever the conclusion to the primary. Hearn has said that each males are in settlement over the funds and {that a} deal in precept has been struck.

The place will Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury happen?

The delay will enable loads of time for followers to return to stadiums and arenas as soon as authorities restrictions elevate. A ticket to Joshua v Fury will be too tempting for promoters to promote earlier than total stadiums may be crammed with followers.

When requested a few venue for the event, Hearn informed Sky Sports activities: “There are discussions with varied websites.

“From a commonsense standpoint and with out realizing how a deal works, everybody will say Britain is the place to carry the fight.

“However it’s the world heavyweight championship – there will be all types of provides from the world over, and there have been already.

“The venue is one other impediment to beat.”