When will boxing return? New date announced comeback fights

Boxing may return inside weeks as Bob Arum set out his plans to renew bouts in June.

The famed US promoter revealed that fights may return to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Thursday ninth June with one other bout two nights later.

This may be the beginning of twice-weekly struggle nights on the iconic resort enviornment which hosted Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II earlier this yr.

Security precautions would come with fighters being examined at the least twice in the course of the week main as much as struggle nights which would come with one predominant occasion, one co-main and three supporting bouts every.

The plans now hinge on a choice to be made by the Nevada Athletic Fee subsequent week, with UFC additionally awaiting the inexperienced mild.

Arum mentioned: “As soon as we get these fights in and UFC will get its preliminary fights in, each of us will ask for added dates.

“The important thing was getting sufficient testing, and we’ve bought loads of testing in Nevada to carry our occasions.

When it comes to the fighters concerned, Arum acknowledged: “These will be the identical guys we have been going to have earlier than to the extent potential,” he mentioned.

“Guys like (Olympic medalist) Shakur Stevenson and others who would have been combating on our playing cards.”

In Britain, the British Boxing Board of Management is anticipating a return date for boxing to come back round July, with promoter Eddie Hearn reportedly eager for fights to go forward from his Matchroom headquarters.