When will Call the Midwife return for series 10?

Ever since finale of Call the Midwife series 9 in February 2020, we’ve been eager about one necessary query: when will we be capable of watch extra?

Right here’s what we all know…

When will Call the Midwife be again?

NEW: In March 2020, filming for Call the Midwife was postponed resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Government Producer Dame Pippa Harris mentioned in a press release on the present’s Fb web page: “Very sadly, now we have needed to postpone the filming of this yr’s Call the Midwife Christmas Particular and series 10. Our precedence is the security of our superb solid and crew, and we don’t imagine that capturing at the present time is possible or accountable.

“Nonetheless, the second the scenario improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus Home will be again on their bikes, bringing infants into the world and pleasure into your dwelling rooms. We ship our warmest like to the worldwide Call the Midwife household, and stay up for being again in Poplar quickly.”

The drama will (hopefully) return in December 2020 with a Christmas particular, which will be set in Poplar, whereas series 10 ought to start in January 2021. To this point it’s unclear whether or not suspending filming will delay this timeline.

Will there be one other series of Call the Midwife?

The drama has already been re-commissioned by the BBC for each series 10 and 11. Meaning the present will be on air till a minimum of 2022. Every series will include eight episodes, together with their Christmas specials.

The deal was truly introduced again in March 2019, simply after series eight – so author Heidi Thomas has been in a position to plan out some long-term storylines throughout a minimum of three series.

“It’s truly beautiful to have some certainty, as a result of I really feel Call the Midwife is fuelled by character and character growth,” the present’s creator advised RadioTimes.com. “I imply, I’ve beloved the gradual burn of Lucille’s romance with Cyril, for instance. Hopefully that’s one thing that we are able to spool out at a pure tempo. When you solely have one series commissioned at a time, it’s generally a bit tempting to form of rush by way of all the pieces, and never savour your tales and never let individuals develop up slowly. So I believe it’s actually beautiful truly, it’s an incredible privilege.”

What will occur in the subsequent Call the Midwife?

After Christmas 1965, the subsequent eight episodes of Call the Midwife will be set in 1966. And whereas we don’t but know precisely what will occur in the new series, we do know a few of the historic occasions that occur in that point interval.

For one factor, we’re nearly actually getting England’s World Cup win. On 30th July of that yr, England beat West Germany at Wembley 4-2, watched by a UK tv viewers of round 32 million. (To place that into context, the complete inhabitants was 55 million. In order that’s loads.)

Heidi Thomas advised us earlier than series 9 that the present “mustn’t do any sporting tales” for 1965, as a result of “I do know that England will win the World Cup in 1966.” However what we don’t know is whether or not Call the Midwife will point out the headline-grabbing incident in the run-up to the World Cup, when the trophy was stolen from Westminster Central Corridor; it was later recovered by a canine named Pickles who discovered it wrapped in outdated newspaper beneath a hedge.

The World Cup was not the solely large occasion of 1966, after all.

In March, there was a snap basic election, with Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson gaining the comfy majority he wanted.

However he had loads on his plate, what with occasions in “Rhodesia” (the unrecognised state in southern Africa run by the white minority authorities of Ian Smith) and friction with US President Lyndon B Johnson over Vietnam and extra. At dwelling, this was additionally a time of main social change and reform.

Then there was the Aberfan catastrophe; one morning in October, a mountain of coal waste collapsed onto Pantglas Junior College in Aberfan, Wales, killing 116 kids and 28 adults. The tragedy is bound to the touch a couple of hearts at Nonnatus Home.

Heidi Thomas has additionally indicated that we’ll proceed to come across altering social and authorized attitudes in the run-up to some necessary laws. She’s beforehand advised us: “What I do know is that after we get to series 11 it will be 1967, so abortion will be legalised and homosexuality will be legalised, and these are large staging posts in trendy social historical past, so I do know we’ll be referencing these and we could be referencing the journey in direction of these issues.

“There was a variety of public debate about the adjustments in society, so I do know in a really basic method that the change that has fuelled us up to now will take us ahead.”

Is Nonnatus Home being knocked down?

We don’t know!

In the finale, Nonnatus Home did safe a victory after Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) made a passionate speech and persuaded the authorities to not demand not possible lease or slash the Order’s finances. However this keep of execution solely lasts for a yr.

And the constructing itself remains to be due for demolition in the subsequent two years, as the surrounding streets are bulldozed to make method for new growth.

“It displays what was occurring in the East Finish at the moment, and certainly what occurred to the authentic order of nuns who had been primarily based there and whose work impressed our series,” mentioned Heidi Thomas as she mentioned the destiny of Nonnatus Home.

“I believe it might not really feel very real looking in the event that they weren’t beneath some type of menace. Their premises are rented, we all know they’ve already needed to transfer as soon as earlier than due to an unexploded bomb that then exploded. And now all the pieces is being torn down round them.”