When will Dead Island 2 be released? Embracer Group plays the confusion after the latest rumors

Everything seems to indicate that we will soon have news of Dead Island 2, presented for the first time to the public in 2014. In this sense, during the last talk with shareholders of Embracer Group There were words around the video game, commenting on the latest rumors about its possible launch before March 2023.

Development is going well and Dead Island 2 could arrive in 2022More specifically, it was the presenter of the questions and answers section who left the ball in the court of the executive director of the European conglomerate: “it is very clear (that he is still alive), and I expect the launch in this fiscal year, or my regret, the next”. And what did the CEO of Embracer Group reply? “I can’t talk about Dead Island 2 because it is not advertised as such by its publishersbut we just talked about an unannounced triple-A that you think is Dead Island 2, so it’s hard to comment on that anymore.” Lars Wingeforswho claims to be excited about his projects not shown to the public.

This talk comes shortly after information from journalist Tom Henderson, who according to his sources sees the launch of the video game as possible at the end of this year, or the beginning of 2023 if there is any further inconvenience in its development. If so, Henderson expects an announcement trailer in the coming weeks.

Dead Island 2 aims to be one of the video games with the longest developments in the history of the sector, with up to three different teams having gone through the project. Thus, at first its production was commissioned to Yager, but resigned from the game citing creative differences with Deep Silver. Then came Sumo Digital, and finally, in mid-2019, Dambuster Studios was handed over.

Meanwhile, the authors of the original video game, Techland, released a few weeks ago Dying Light 2 Stay Human, whose analysis you can read at 3DJuegos.

