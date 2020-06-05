When will EastEnders return? Will the storylines be modified?

EastEnders formally runs out of episodes on 16th June, after which it vanishes from the schedules for the first time since 1985 due to the nationwide lockdown that compelled all UK soaps to stop manufacturing again in March.

Whereas ITV counterparts Coronation Avenue and Emmerdale have managed to section again to filming earlier than their inventory of accomplished episodes run dry, and will proceed airing uninterrupted, the BBC are but to verify when EastEnders will begin up once more and rumours are swirling the drama is about to make some drastic modifications when it returns.

Tabloid stories would have us imagine bosses plan to scrap the majority of present storylines for a proposed ‘reboot’, successfully capping off the final 35 years as EastEnders: Season 1 earlier than ‘Season 2’ kicks off later this 12 months, beginning a complete new batch of plots from scratch.

The dearth of an official remark from the channel factors to this being pure hypothesis, however it does increase the attention-grabbing query of how EastEnders will deal with the unprecedented time hole – and the way lengthy that hole is prone to be.

Pre-pandemic, the cleaning soap (as with most persevering with dramas) filmed round six to eight weeks forward of transmission. When filming paused in mid-March there was sufficient new materials in the can till early Might, however BBC One shortly determined to cut back the variety of weekly episodes from 4 to 2 to maintain the present on air for longer, taking us as much as mid-June.

Filming is anticipated to renew by the finish of June with no date but confirmed, so if episodes nonetheless take six to eight weeks to show round we’re taking a look at an on-screen return in the second half of August at the earliest.

Nonetheless, with new social distancing and security measures impacting on all TV manufacturing, the often fast-paced course of of creating a cleaning soap may take a little bit longer, as there will be a complete host of presidency pointers and restrictions to work inside for the first time.

Additionally to be thought-about is whether or not the manufacturing mannequin will return to creating 4 episodes per week or hold to the present two – Corrie and Emmerdale have confirmed they’re sticking to their diminished schedule sample of three for the time being whereas they adapt to the new regular, so if EastEnders follows swimsuit then feasibly episodes may be circled barely faster as per week’s value of latest content material will be half of what it was earlier than.

Whereas having one in every of their flagship reveals off air for any period of time just isn’t preferrred, BBC One may additionally be eyeing up a extra bells-and-whistles relaunch in the autumn and may select to attend till September.

Over the subsequent six to 12 months there will be a notable lack of latest content material in the schedules as the TV seasons change, with many programmes unable to satisfy proposed return or begin dates because of the pandemic.

Conserving EastEnders on maintain to make a much bigger, triumphant splash of a comeback in the autumn would give the channel a much bigger enhance and distract audiences from the paucity of latest programming.

And whereas it’s unlikely each single plot will be thrown out, inevitably there will be a way of beginning over and sure tales having to be significantly tweaked, or shelved with some expository dialogue filling us in, to account for the truth it may be months earlier than we’re again on Albert Sq..

Excitingly, some tales would’ve already began whereas the viewers was away and we’ll be enjoying catch up as Walford life is unlikely to face nonetheless, even in lockdown. May that rumoured new affair have kicked off over the summer time? And simply how steamy will it be from a two-metre distance?

There’s additionally a chance for writers and producers to be extra ingenious than ever, in-keeping with EastEnders’ rising love of experimentation and format-busting. We’ve already had the Christmas Day flashback, Linda Carter’s viewpoint episode leaping ahead in time and notion, and February’s flash ahead multi-perspective week that replayed the identical day from numerous viewpoints.

I’m imagining the relaunch begins with a montage of serious occasions displaying what’s been taking place throughout the misplaced weeks. Perhaps it’ll be like that scene in Notting Hill the place Hugh Grant walks via Portobello market in a musical interlude the place the seasons change round him?

At the very least I’m hoping for Letitia Dean to document a breathy voiceover to recap the place we left issues on that great day, hopefully not too far forward, when the present is correctly again in enterprise: “Beforehand on EastEnders…”

