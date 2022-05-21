When will FIFA define the Mexican venues that will host the 2026 World Cup?

The Azteca Stadium is one of the candidate venues for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: Rodrigo Herrejón Chávez/Infobae)

There are still six months to go before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Although not all the participants have been defined, FIFA is already thinking about the competition they will host Mexico, the United States and Canada in the year 2026. For that reason, confirmed the date on which they will announce the selected cities to have group stage and knockout matches in the first international tournament that will feature the participation of 48 national teams.

According to a statement issued on the official website of the International Federation of Football Association, “On Thursday, June 16, FIFA will finally announce something very important related to the scenarios where the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, United States and Mexico”. The event will be broadcast live from New York City.

At the close of the call, 22 cities submitted their candidacy for the adjudication of parties. The complete list is made up of Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Dever, Edmonton, GuadalajaraHouston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico CityMiami, MonterreyNashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington.

The last time Mexico hosted a World Cup was in 1986 (Photo: Carlo Fumagalli/AP}

Mexico has three cities among the candidates. In the Mexico City features the mythical Estadio Azteca, whose seating capacity is 87,000 seats, so far, and presumes to have been the main venue in the Cups of 1970 y 1986. In the city of GuadalajaraJalisco, the candidate is the Akron Stadiumwhose capacity is 45 thousand 364 people, while the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo León, can receive 52 thousand 237 fans. Neither of the last two has been a World Cup venue.

In order to supervise the conditions in which the sports venues are found, Gianni InfantinoFIFA president, visited Mexico the last week of April. On his tour he saw a meeting with Yon de Luisa, president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), as well as Emilio Azcárraga at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, as well as with the president of the Republic Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Although his stay was not prolonged, and was dedicated to verifying the details of the organization with the authorities involved, throughout 2021 its team of collaborators verified the quality, as well as the expansion projects in each of the three candidate venues. Despite this, their confirmation as venues is not yet certain.

The BBVA Stadium, as well as the Akron, have not been World Cup venues, unlike the Azteca Stadium, which was in 1970 and 1986 (Photos: BBVA // EFE // Reuters)

“The decision on the host cities will be made in the interests of football, without forgetting the needs of all those involved with the aim of laying the foundations for the tournament to be held with equal success in all three countries. It will be a very difficult decision. given the quality of the candidates. We want to reiterate our thanks to all the candidate cities,” said Victor Montagliani, President of Concacaf.

In the case of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, in addition to the remodeling to compensate for the ravages that time has done to the structure throughout its 56 years of existence, expansion to the west is planned with the Estadio Azteca Complex project. According to the master plan, the construction of a shopping center, a seven-story hotel and a parking lot seven stories.

On the opposite side of the ambitious sports project is the dissatisfaction of the neighbors. And it is that the consolidation of the Complex would be a conditioning factor for the quality of life of the inhabitants of the surrounding neighborhoods, since the water supply, as well as other factors that could lead to ground subsidence.

