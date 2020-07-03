When will Frozen 2 be on Disney+ UK? Movie arrives ready for the weekend

It might really feel like not so way back that all of us rushed to the cinema in November 2019 to look at the sequel to smash hit Frozen, however the film is now on Disney Plus UK.

It’s nice information for mother and father and Disney followers alike as a result of Frozen has been added to Disney Plus UK, becoming a member of the whole library of a few of our childhood favourites and newer releases.

The film arrived sooner than anticipated as we’d usually wait a bit longer for a digital launch, however with everybody on lockdown issues have sped alongside a bit.

The magical story about snow queen Elsa and her sister Anna, dropped on Sunday 22nd March 22nd in the US as an alternative of later in the yr as was scheduled, and now it’s right here in the UK too.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 has additionally arrived on Disney+, so you’ll be able to find out how the movie was made and have a look behind-the-scenes.

When will Frozen 2 be on Disney Plus UK?

Frozen 2 is on Disney Plus UK on third July, which is simply in time for the weekend. The film can also be in the stores on the identical day on Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV.

The film is already on the US platform – the early launch was introduced on Twitter. Sharing a pic of characters Elsa and Anna, Disney’s Frozen 2 revealed on their Twitter account: “Shock! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Begin streaming this Sunday.”

The movie is accessible to stream from the US, Australia, and Netherlands too.

How you can watch Frozen 2

Any UK mother and father planning to take a seat down with their youngsters to look at Frozen 2 now can nonetheless accomplish that. Following its launch in cinemas at the finish of 2019, Frozen 2 was made obtainable on house leisure launch from 16th March.

BT TV clients should purchase Frozen 2 from the BT TV Movie Retailer and it’s additionally obtainable on Sky Retailer.

Frozen 2 was additionally launched on DVD and rental on 30th March.

Frozen 2 can also be obtainable on Amazon Prime to purchase or hire.

For these viewers who these followers who don’t have a Disney+ subscription, there are different locations to look at it as properly – with the movie arriving on Sky Cinema Premiere and On-Demand and Now TV additionally from 3rd July.

You may enroll for a month-to-month Sky Cinema cross on NOW TV for £11.99 a month – with a seven day free trial additionally obtainable if you wish to strive it out first.

When did Disney Plus come out in the UK?

Disney+ UK launched on March 24th 2020. Get Disney+ for £59.99 for a yr (or £5.99 a month)

Households get to get pleasure from a few of their fave Disney movies and TV exhibits from over the years, from 101 Dalmatians, to teen comedy Boy Meets World and the 1992 and 2019 Aladdin movies.

There are 500 movies, 350 sequence, 26 Disney+ Originals, and over 600 episodes of The Simpsons obtainable to stream from the website.

We’ve our guides on what to look at that can assist you resolve, whether or not that’s the greatest films on Disney+ or the greatest sequence on Disney+.

What units is Disney+ obtainable on?

In the US, the place the platform launched first, the Disney+ app is accessible on numerous units, together with most Apple iOS units and Android units. It’s additionally obtainable on the identical units in the UK. Customers can watch the service by downloading the Disney+ app.

It’s also obtainable on Amazon units, together with Amazon Firestick streaming units and suitable Fireplace Tablets, in addition to Disney+ on PCs by way of your net browser. Amazon additionally has totally different Blu-Ray and DVD choices.

Questioning what units it will work on? Try our listing of units the Disney+ app is accessible on.

What different Frozen content material can I watch on Disney+?

Disney+ now have Frozen, Frozen 2, Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (behind-the-scenes of Frozen 2), Olaf’s Frozen Journey, Frozen Fever and Lego’ Disney Frozen – Northern Lights obtainable for individuals to look at.

You can even watch our RadioTimes.com Q&A on the Radio Instances Fb and Twitter pages.

We spoke to Chris Buck (Frozen 2 Director, additionally Oscar-winning director of Frozen), Wayne Unten, (Frozen 2 Animation Supervisor) and Malerie Walters (Frozen 2 Animator), answering a few of your questions on the much-loved animation. We spoke about every part from whether or not there will be a Frozen 3, the largest challenges, the hyperlink between Frozen 2 and Pocahontas in addition to Chris’ son Ryder, who a personality was named after his son’s dying. Test it out beneath.

