When will Héctor Herrera debut with the Houston Dynamo?

Héctor Herrera will debut in the Texan classic against FC Dallas (Photo: Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY)

Months after having made the decision to leave the ranks of Atlético de Madrid, Hector Herrera will start a new stage in his career with the Houston Dynamo de la Major League Soccer (MLS). Having completed his official signing, the native of Rosarito, Baja California, He already has the date to direct his debut, which will be in one of the most important meetings of the 2022 season.

According to a statement issued by the Houston team, HH is not yet eligible to be considered in the calls. For this reason, he must wait at least a month to be able to appear for the first time. on July 9, 2022 when they receive a visit from their regional rival on the pitch at BBVA Compass Stadium, FC Dallas, in a edition more than derby Texan.

Although Herrera signed a pre-contract with the Houston Dynamo Even when he was part of Atlético de Madrid, he had the opportunity to end the football year with the colchoneros. In that sense, the MLS team had to wait until the end of the Mexican’s contract with the Spanish club to be able to register him in the American league. Neverthelessthe registration period will be available again from July 7, 2022.

Héctor Herrera played three seasons with Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Javier Barbancho/REUTERS)

“We are excited that Héctor starts training with the team at the end of this month. The MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 7, which means his first eligible game will be at home against FC Dallas on July 9. We look forward to the entire city of Houston welcoming him and supporting our journey to the MLS playoffs this season,” said Pat Onstad, manager of the Houston Dynamo.

In this way, to their 32 years oldHerrera will continue his career in the United States after having abandoned one of the best leagues of soccer in the world. However, the decision to leave Atlético de Madrid may have been encouraged by the lack of minutes that he suffered in the last two seasons, as Diego Simeone had a highly competitive squad.

In this regard, Miguel Ángel Gil, director of Atlético de Madrid, regretted that the team from the Spanish capital He did not make the most of the qualities of the Mexican. It is worth mentioning that Herrera appeared at crucial moments with assists and annotations such as the headed goal he scored in his debut with Atleti and served to tie the group stage match of the Champions League 2019, against Juventus.

Héctor Herrera will join the MLS team in the summer of 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@houstondynamo)

“At Atletico Madrid Real men like Héctor Herrera are needed. I have the feeling that we were not able to get as much performance as we could. I believe that Diego (Simeone) He didn’t give him the minutes he should have. (…) I feel that Hector could give us a little moreif we had given him more minutes”, commented Gil during his participation in the Summit Liga MX 2022.

Despite the abandonment of Atlético de Madrid, Hector Herrera could have his call assured and, even, Ownership with the Mexican National Team at the World Cup Qatar 2022. Besides being one of the national team captains, would have almost assured his ownership with the Houston team. In that sense, if he maintains a constant pace in the MLS, he could appear on the final list heading to the World Cup.

Héctor Herrera began his professional career with the Tuzos from Pachucawhere after three seasons managed to attract the gaze of the FC Porto. He remained in the Portuguese team from 2013 to 2019, when he ventured into Spanish soccer with the team from cholos Simeone y it remained until the end of the 2022 season.

