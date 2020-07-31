When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?

We will all now formally stay up for I’m A Celeb’s return this 12 months since ITV has confirmed that the 20th sequence will be going forward in spite of everything.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here! stays one of many nation’s favorite exhibits, with Bush Tucker trials, camp confessionals and superstar silliness proving an addictive system for viewers.

This 12 months the present celebrates its 20th sequence, and there’ll be all types of particular issues deliberate to mark the 2 decade anniversary. Whereas coronavirus will inevitable trigger some hiccups alongside the way in which, hopefully this 12 months’s present received’t differ an excessive amount of from the earlier 19 seasons.

Right here’s what to anticipate from the upcoming sequence.

When will I’m A Celebrity be on TV in 2020?

ITV has not too long ago confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be formally returning for its 20th sequence this 12 months, with the well-known contestants coming into the jungle in the autumn.

Whereas it’s not totally clear which autumn month we’ll be seeing Ant and Dec on our screens once more, we’d often count on to see I’m A Celeb on display in November. That being mentioned, lockdown has thrown all of our favorite exhibits into chaos.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has mentioned that the sequence “appears more likely to return this 12 months” however is planning for the present to air a month later than ordinary, in December.

He has admitted he’s taking a look at alternate options in case the sequence can’t go forward, however I’m A Celeb will get monster rankings – you may guess that ITV will transfer heaven and earth to make it work if there’s any possible means.

Who’re the contestants on I’m A Celebrity in 2020?

It’s too early for names to be confirmed, however numerous rumours are swirling already as to what the I’m A Celeb 2020 lineup will be.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz Macdonald, coughing main Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in digital talks to look on this 12 months’s present.

The 2019 line-up was arguably one of many present’s weaker casts, with no headline-grabbing bust-ups or romances.

Producers will be eager to make up for that with an explosive and thrilling set of campmates in 2020. They’ll even be hoping that large stars pressured to place their careers on maintain throughout lockdown will be eager to come back out and play.

Who’re the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby stuffed in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many puzzled if she is perhaps given a everlasting internet hosting function on the present.

However 2019 proved to be enterprise as ordinary and we’re anticipating Ant and Dec to current the present once more in 2020.

Who received I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was topped Queen of the Jungle final 12 months, beating campmates together with Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! is predicted to return in December this 12 months. To see what’s on proper now, keep in mind to take a look at our TV Information.