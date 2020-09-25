When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020? What we know as it comes to UK

Prepare to see a brand new bunch of celebrities pushed to their limits as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here! returns for a twentieth collection this yr.

Viewers can now formally look ahead to the collection, after ITV confirmed that it would certainly be going forward.

This yr’s present would possibly feel and appear loads totally different to earlier years, nevertheless, as hosts Ant and Dec received’t be heading Down Underneath and filming in their typical location in Australia.

As an alternative, filming for I’m A Celeb will happen in the UK for the primary time in 18 years.

The community not too long ago confirmed this yr’s location as the historic Gwrych Fortress in Abergele, in North Wales.

Richard Cowles, Director of Leisure at ITV Studios mentioned: “We pulled out all of the stops to try to make the collection occur in Australia. Sadly, due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic and regardless of us taking a look at many various contingencies, it turned obvious that it simply wasn’t doable for us to journey and make the present.”

The present has additionally secured an additional filming location close to Gwrych Fortress, at Manorafon Farm Park in North Wales, giving freely some clue on what this yr’s trials will be like.

So what can viewers anticipate from the upcoming collection? Right here’s every part you want to know.

When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?

ITV has not too long ago confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be formally returning for its twentieth collection this yr, with the well-known contestants getting into a “citadel” in Autumn.

Due to the coronavirus, campmates received’t be flying out to Australia to the place the present is often filmed.

As an alternative, the present will be broadcast reside each evening from a ruined citadel in the countryside.

Talking of the modifications, ITV’s Director of Tv, Kevin Lygo mentioned: “We introduced final week that we have been doing all we may to make the collection and I’m thrilled that we can convey the present to viewers albeit not in the jungle. Now we have an incredible staff each on and off display and I know they will produce a vastly entertaining collection”.

Whereas it’s not fully clear which autumn month we’ll be seeing Ant and Dec on our screens once more, we’d often anticipate to see I’m A Celeb on display in November. That being mentioned, lockdown has thrown all of our favorite reveals into chaos.

Lygo had beforehand admitted he was trying into alternate options in case the collection can’t go forward.

The place will I’m A Celebrity 2020 UK be filmed?

Due to journey restrictions attributable to the present pandemic, the placement for the ITV present has been modified to the UK this yr.

A group of courageous celebrities will be heading to the brand new I’m A Celebrity filming location on the the historic Gwrych Fortress in Abergele, North Wales.

The citadel boasts gorgeous views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, sprawling throughout 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Former contestant Jennie McAlpine not too long ago advised RadioTimes.com that she’d a lot want this location, as she feared Australia was going to be “too sizzling” when she signed up the present.

The actress who appeared on the present in 2016, mentioned: “That will have been ultimate for me that location as a result of I’m a purple head so it was an actual fear going to Australia. That was considered one of my largest fears that it’s going to be too sizzling.”

The collection will even be filmed at Manorafon Farm Park in North Wales, which is close by Gwrych Fortress.

The second location has given some clue away on the kind of trials viewers can anticipate to see on the present, as the location is understood of internet hosting a variety of animals together with meerkats and llamas.

How will I’m A Celebrity 2020 be totally different this yr?

We’re utilizing to seeing the celebs taking over challenges in the warmth and being made to eat some very unique stuff whereas Down Underneath, however given the change of location, it’s anticipated that there’ll be plenty of modifications to the collection.

The producers are, nevertheless, eager to hold the texture as regular as doable.

Cowles mentioned: “We’re all actually excited a couple of UK model of I’m A Celebrity. Whereas it will definitely be totally different producing the present from the UK, the identical tone and really feel will stay. ”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 solid and line-up

It’s too early for names to be confirmed, however plenty of rumours are swirling already as to who will be in the I’m A Celeb 2020 line-up.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz Macdonald, coughing main Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in digital talks to seem on this yr’s present.

The 2019 line-up was arguably one of many present’s weaker casts, with no headline-grabbing bust-ups or romances.

Producers will be eager to make up for that with an explosive and thrilling set of campmates in 2020. They’ll even be hoping that huge stars compelled to put their careers on maintain throughout lockdown will be eager to come out and play.

Who’re the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby stuffed in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many questioned if she may be given a everlasting internet hosting function on the present.

However 2019 proved to be enterprise as typical and we’re anticipating Ant and Dec to current the present once more in 2020.

Who received I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was topped Queen of the Jungle final yr, beating campmates together with Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! is predicted to return in December this yr. To see what’s on proper now, bear in mind to try our TV Information.