When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020? What we know as it comes to UK

We are able to all now formally look ahead to I’m A Celeb’s return this yr since ITV has confirmed that the 20th collection will be going forward in any case.

Nonetheless, it’s going to be very totally different than we’re used to as Ant and Dec received’t be heading to Australia this yr and will as a substitute be filming I’m A Celeb in the UK for the primary time in 18 years.

“We pulled out all of the stops to try to make the collection occur in Australia. Sadly, due to the continued Covid-19 pandemic and regardless of us many alternative contingencies, it turned obvious that it simply wasn’t doable for us to journey and make the present there,” Richard Cowles, Director of Leisure at ITV Studios mentioned

So what will Bush Tucker Trials be like in the UK, and which British location has been picked for the 20th collection?

Right here’s what to anticipate from the upcoming collection.

When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?

ITV has not too long ago confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be formally returning for its 20th collection this yr, with the well-known contestants getting into a “fort” in Autumn.

Due to the coronavirus, campmates received’t be flying out to Australia to the place the present is normally filmed.

As an alternative, the present will be broadcast reside each night time from a ruined fort in the countryside.

Talking of the adjustments, ITV’s Director of Tv, Kevin Lygo mentioned: “We introduced final week that we have been doing all we might to make the collection and I’m thrilled that we can carry the present to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We now have an excellent workforce each on and off display screen and I know they will produce a vastly entertaining collection”.

Whereas it’s not completely clear which autumn month we’ll be seeing Ant and Dec on our screens once more, we’d normally anticipate to see I’m A Celeb on display screen in November. That being mentioned, lockdown has thrown all of our favorite exhibits into chaos.

Lygo had beforehand admitted he was trying into options in case the collection can’t go forward.

The place will I’m A Celebrity 2020 UK be filmed?

It’s not but identified which native vacation spot in the UK has been chosen for the 20th collection, however anticipate very chilling temperatures with Cowles saying: “Our celebrities will in all probability have to swap shorts for thermals.”

He added: “They’ll nonetheless look ahead to a primary weight loss plan of rice and beans and loads of thrills and surprises alongside the best way”.

All we know this time round is that they’ve swapped a jungle setting for a fort as a substitute. This being the UK, it’s going to be fairly chilly, so the celebs will have to wrap up heat to make it by way of the collection – and gone are the now notorious bathe scenes.

How will I’m A Celebrity 2020 be totally different this yr?

We’re utilizing to seeing the celebs taking over challenges in the warmth and being made to eat some very unique stuff whereas Down Beneath, however given the change of location, it’s anticipated that there’ll be a lot of adjustments to the collection.

The producers are, nevertheless, eager to hold the texture as regular as doable.

Cowles mentioned: “We’re all actually excited a couple of UK model of I’m A Celebrity. Whereas it will actually be totally different producing the present from the UK, the identical tone and really feel will stay. ”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 solid and line-up

It’s too early for names to be confirmed, however a lot of rumours are swirling already as to what the I’m A Celeb 2020 lineup will be.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz Macdonald, coughing main Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in digital talks to seem on this yr’s present.

The 2019 line-up was arguably one of many present’s weaker casts, with no headline-grabbing bust-ups or romances.

Producers will be eager to make up for that with an explosive and thrilling set of campmates in 2020. They’ll even be hoping that massive stars compelled to put their careers on maintain throughout lockdown will be eager to come out and play.

Who’re the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby stuffed in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many puzzled if she could be given a everlasting internet hosting function on the present.

However 2019 proved to be enterprise as common and we’re anticipating Ant and Dec to current the present once more in 2020.

Who received I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was topped Queen of the Jungle final yr, beating campmates together with Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! is predicted to return in December this yr. To see what’s on proper now, bear in mind to try our TV Information.