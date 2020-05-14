When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?

It’s the one present on TV that may get away with forcing celebrities to eat animal dangly bits.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Right here! stays one of many nation’s favorite exhibits, with Bush Tucker trials, camp confessionals and movie star silliness proving an addictive system for viewers.

This 12 months the present celebrates its 20th collection, and there’ll be all types of particular issues deliberate to mark the 2 decade anniversary. That’s if the present manages to get to air in any respect after all, in gentle of our present circumstances.

We’re crossing our fingers that the present will go forward – right here’s what you possibly can anticipate if it does.

When will I’m A Celebrity be on TV in 2020?

Whereas we’d normally anticipate to see I’m A Celeb on display in November, lockdown has thrown all of our favorite exhibits into chaos.

In fact there are at the moment journey restrictions in place, so it could be not possible to fly to Australia from the UK anyway, however quite a bit may occur earlier than the top of the 12 months.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has mentioned that the collection “appears to be like prone to return this 12 months” however is planning for the present to air a month later than ordinary, in December.

He has admitted he’s taking a look at options in case the collection can’t go forward, however I’m A Celeb will get monster scores – you possibly can wager that ITV will transfer heaven and earth to make it work if there’s any possible approach.

Who’re the contestants on I’m A Celebrity in 2020?

It’s too early for names to be confirmed, however plenty of rumours are swirling already as to what the I’m A Celeb 2020 lineup will be.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz Macdonald, coughing main Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in digital talks to seem on this 12 months’s present.

The 2019 line-up was arguably one of many present’s weaker casts, with no headline-grabbing bust-ups or romances.

Producers will be eager to make up for that with an explosive and thrilling set of campmates in 2020. They’ll even be hoping that large stars pressured to place their careers on maintain throughout lockdown will be eager to return out and play.

Who’re the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby crammed in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many questioned if she could be given a everlasting internet hosting function on the present.

However 2019 proved to be enterprise as ordinary and we’re anticipating Ant and Dec to current the present once more in 2020.

Who received I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was topped Queen of the Jungle final 12 months, beating campmates together with Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Right here! is predicted to return in December this 12 months. To see what’s on proper now, bear in mind to take a look at our TV Information.