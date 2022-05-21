When will Julio Urías’ next appearance be on the Dodgers’ mound?

Julio Urías will have his revenge against Philadelphia, a team that gave him the third loss of the season (Photo: Jonathan Hui/USA TODAY Sports)

Despite his irregular pace at the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, the Mexican player Julio Urías will go for his third victory of the campaign in his eighth appearance. This time he will have a rematch against the Phillies de Philadelphia, ninth that he faced in his last participation and for which he had to bear the third loss of his current record. Unlike the last time, his participation will be away from Dodger Stadium.

In a publication made on the official Los Angeles Dodgers account, the lineup instructed by manager Dave Roberts was announced. In the tenth position, after the order at bat, figured the name of the native of Culiacán, Sinaloawho will face Venezuelan Ranger Suárez, in the first game of the series to be held this Friday, May 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m., on the diamond at Citizens Bank Park.

Place: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, United States.

Date: Friday May 20, 2022.

Hour: 18:05.

Television: SportsNet LA, Sky Sports.

Internet: mlb.tv

Julio Urías’ record in 2022 is two wins and three losses (Photo: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports)



Bitter is the memory that he has Culichi from the last time he stood on the mound at Dodger Stadium. The may 14during the third game of the first series against Philadelphia, Urías Acosta was in charge of reversing the two disasters that their colleagues suffered. However, his attempts to stop the relentless offensive power of the rivals were vain.

In the six innings he played set a new losing record throughout his career in the Major Leagues. For the first time allowed four batters will place the ball in the outfield bleachers in the same encounter. In addition, the statistic registered eight hits, as well as five earned runs in exchange for having retired, only, three players by way of strikeout.

The performance added one more loss to his personal record, which stands at three for two wins that have kept it afloat. On the other hand, after having improved his effectiveness percentage to 1.80, with the number of players who stepped on the plate in his last game the item increased again to 3.00 in seven starts throughout the current campaign.

Ranger Suárez will be the starting pitcher for Philadelphia and Urías’ rival in the first match of the series (Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)



In front of him, Ranger Suarez has a better pace today. His most recent appearance was also against the Dodgers in the same series game, although his good work led him to stay for seven tickets. In the match, which was recorded as victory by eight runs against threeonly allowed five hits and a passport, although retired six players by way of chocolate.

Neither pitcher is in the top 50 performers. throughout the 2022 season. In that sense, the role they can play in the first game of the series could catapult them to the top positions of the ranking, in case of winning and allowing the least number of runs and hits during his participation.

Although the statistics have not favored the Mexican, there have been fewer bad openings that he has starred in. In a couple of games he managed to consolidate good numbers throughout the six innings that Roberts allowed him to play, although he did not receive the support of his offensive. In that sense, both he and the Los Angeles hitters must work together so that Julio Urías can repeat the record of 20 wins in a campaign.

