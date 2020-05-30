When Will Jurassic World 3 Resume Filming? Here’s What Sam Neill Said

In the meanwhile, Jurassic World: Dominion continues to be seemingly scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. It’s a major date for the franchise, as a result of it strains up precisely with the unique Jurassic Park’s launch date in 1993. With this, it will be cool if they might persist with that. Nonetheless, there are plenty of components to think about, and it’ll rely not solely on if Colin Trevorrow and co. can end the movie by that point but additionally on whether or not Common Photos must shift their launch schedule round.