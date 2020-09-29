When will Love Island 2021 air on ITV2?

This summer time simply wasn’t the identical with no new sequence of Love Island, which was postponed attributable to COVID-19 earlier this yr.

Nevertheless, host Laura Whitmore has lately confirmed that the ITV2 courting present is predicted to return subsequent summer time, and that the pandemic hasn’t delay folks from making use of as they’ve obtained “extra purposes than ever”.

The much-loved actuality present was final on our screens in February for its winter sequence, which was gained by standard islanders Paige Turley and Finley Tapp – however what do we all know concerning the subsequent sequence of Love Island? And when is the subsequent summer time sequence prone to premiere?

RadioTimes.com has every thing it’s essential learn about when the sequence will return.

When is Love Island again?

The ITV courting present will be again on screens in Summer time 2021.

The community confirmed the information on June 15, telling : “Love Island UK will return greater and higher than ever with an prolonged run in summer time 2021.”

Presenter Laura Whitmore has additionally confirmed that Love Island is returning subsequent summer time, though she additionally defined that that is all dependent on the pandemic and whether or not it’ll be protected for contestants and crew to journey to Majorca in summer time 2021.

“It’s actually all relying on coronavirus,” she instructed Tyla. “We’ve had extra purposes than ever – there’s lots of people that wish to do Love Island and there’s lots of people that wish to watch it.”

She added: “I actually missed not having Love Island in lockdown – I’ve been watching the previous seres’ as a result of I actually wanted to not watch the information. They’re so naughty! Hopefully we will be in a greater state of affairs subsequent yr.”

It was beforehand believed there could be one other sequence later within the yr, or in early 2021, within the type of the winter sequence, however that will not be happening.

Those that have been hoping for just a bit extra solar and romance this yr don’t should miss out, nevertheless, as ITV2 will be repeating Love Island: Australia season one for the subsequent month.

The 2018 sequence proved a giant hit within the Australia and in lieu of a brand new UK instalment, it will air in full on the channel.

How lengthy will the brand new sequence of Love Island be?

It’s presently unknown how lengthy the sequence will run for, but it surely may very well be something upwards of six to eight weeks, given how lengthy earlier instalments have been.

understands the present uncertainty has prompted producers to pay attention on a bumper sequence in the summertime, relatively than two throughout 2021.

Why was Love Island cancelled?

Sadly, Love Island’s summer time sequence was cancelled on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

On account of journey restrictions and the need of social distancing, a courting present overseas wasn’t possible this summer time .

Director of Tv at ITV, Kevin Lygo, made the announcement, explaining there was merely no manner it may go forward given the present UK lockdown.

He mentioned in a press release: “We’ve got tried each which solution to make Love Island this summer time however logistically it’s simply not potential to supply it in a manner that safeguards the wellbeing of everybody concerned and that for us is the precedence.

“In regular circumstances, we might be getting ready very quickly to journey out to the placement in Mallorca to get the villa prepared however clearly that’s now out of the query.

“We’re very sorry for followers of the present however making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be again stronger than ever in 2021.

“Within the meantime, Love Island followers can nonetheless get pleasure from all six sequence of Love Island on BritBox.”

Rumours circulated that the present may very well return this autumn.

A supply instructed The Solar on Sunday that producers may have the ability to carry the present to our screens in September or October, and have been eager to make it work.

“Casting was properly underneath manner for the summer time season and producers don’t wish to lose a number of the gems they’d hand-picked,” mentioned the supply. “The winter sequence lacked a couple of standout characters, so they’d been cautious to search out actuality TV wannabes with appears to be like in addition to brains and persona.”

Laura Whitmore beforehand introduced the return through the winter finale and known as for candidates.

How will you apply for Love Island?

Purposes for the summer time sequence often open round January and shut across the finish of April.

However with the sequence anticipated to be a lot greater subsequent yr, ITV may begin on the lookout for potentials so much earlier.

And numerous hopefuls will need to have already utilized for the summer time sequence, so may there be some recycling?

For extra data on making use of, click on right here.

Who will host the subsequent Love Island?

After a profitable stint on the winter sequence, Laura Whitmore was tipped to host the summer time model, alongside her boyfriend Iain Stirling – who offers the present’s well-known voiceover.

The place will the subsequent Love Island be filmed?

Singletons have been whisked away to sunny South Africa for the winter sequence, nevertheless, they’d have been again within the present’s ordinary location of Majorca for the summer time present.

The Canary Islands was tipped as a possible new location for the present because it’s barely hotter than Majorca throughout Autumn present, however with the sequence now returning in Summer time 2021, it’s trying very doubtless that it will be again on its dwelling turf.

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2021. In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to observe, try our TV Information.