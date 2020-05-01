When will Rise of Skywalker be on Disney+? How to watch latest Star Wars film online

In an finish of an period, an instalment of the Skywalker saga will hit residence leisure one final time.

Nevertheless, Rise of Skywalker launches in a way more thrilling time than its predecessors – not solely can we now have widespread digital releases, however new platform Disney+ is out there to be used.

So is Rise of Skywalker out there on Disney+ UK? And if not, how can I watch it?

When will Star Wars Rise of Skywalker be on Disney Plus UK?

Fairly fittingly, The Rise of Skywalker will arrive on Disney Plus UK on 4th Could 2020. (Could the 4th be with you! get it…?)

On the identical day, the film will be out there to watch on Sky Cinema by means of Sky or NowTV.

The date has lengthy been related to Star Wars occasions and celebrations, thanks to the irresistible pun: “Could the 4th be with you!”

Rise of Skywalker was the one Star Wars film not out there on the service at launch, which means that followers will have the whole saga at their fingertips from the primary week of Could.

The film’s shock launch follows an analogous early Disney Plus launch for the studio’s animated smash-hit, Frozen 2.

You’ll be able to enroll to a seven day free trial on Disney Plus or subscribe for £59.99 for a yr, or £5.99 a month. You will be ready to catch varied Pixar movies, Marvel movies and a lot extra.

What’s the digital launch date of Rise of Skywalker?

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker digital launch date within the UK was Monday 13th April.

The US digital launch date was moved ahead to 13th March, following the lead of a number of different early VOD releases.

Rise of Skywalker is offered now on DVD too – get your copy right here.

The Power surrounds you… let it carry you. Get Star Wars: #TheRiseofSkywalker solely on Digital now: https://t.co/m6TQdmziiM pic.twitter.com/Jui4yDKr2I — Star Wars (@starwars) March 17, 2020

Nevertheless, there was no change to the UK digital launch date of Rise of Skywalker.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online

Rise of Skywalker is at present out there on Amazon and Sky Retailer. BT TV prospects may purchase the film from the BT TV Film Retailer.

It’s additionally out there on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now.

You may as well try what else to watch on Disney Plus with our greatest films on Disney Plus information.

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker assessment

You’ll be able to learn our Rise of Skywalker assessment, during which we described the climactic Star Wars film as “extra of a shrug than an air-punch”.

Disney+ UK is now out there – enroll to the seven day free trial. Take a look at our TV information for extra to watch.