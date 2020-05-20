When will RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 finale air? How will it be completely different?

Not even RuPaul can sashay away from the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak and subsequent social distancing guidelines are interfering with the final couple of episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, most of which has already aired.

Now there’s a query mark hanging over the hotly anticipated finale and reunion episodes – how will they be filmed and will there be a delay in us seeing them?

When will the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 finale air?

The excellent news is that RuPaul received’t let a bit of pandemic cease him from crowning America’s Subsequent Drag Race Celebrity. The finale and much-loved reunion episode will air on the deliberate dates, however each have been shot nearly.

We’re anticipating the reunion episode to be launched on Netflix on 22nd Could 2020 whereas the grand finale will land the next week on 29th Could 2020.

How will the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race be modified because of the coronavirus pandemic?

Sources say this yr’s finale makes use of ‘modern know-how that highlights the creativity of the queens’ so we’re anticipating a present that’s simply as fabulous as ever (and far more spectacular than our glitchy Zoom calls).

The finale will characteristic the standard lip sync battles, however clearly received’t happen in entrance of a stay studio viewers as it has lately. Final yr’s winner Yvie Oddly will additionally participate within the present, prepared at hand her crown over to a brand new winner, and we’re positive there’ll be a couple of particular surprises thrown in alongside the way in which.

The reunion episode is being described as a ‘digital slumber celebration’ so get your face masks and nail varnishes prepared.

The pandemic isn’t the one downside this season of Drag Race has confronted after all, with one contestant, Sherry Pie being disqualified and edited out after allegations of catfishing. Sherry Pie will not characteristic on the reunion episode.

It stays to be seen whether or not filming restrictions will have an effect on the following season of Drag Race.

