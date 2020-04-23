When will RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race air?

RuPaul is increasing her drag empire with RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race – a four-part star-studded version of the truth drag competitors.

The key spin-off collection, which airs on Friday 24th April within the US, will see earlier contestants from the present remodel a line-up of well-known faces into drag superstars.

Right here’s the whole lot we all know to this point…

What’s RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

The four-part occasion will observe 12 celebrities as they remodel into beautiful drag queens and kings, with the assistance of some seasoned drag professionals.

As teased by the present’s trailer, these made-over celebs will compete in “most star-studded competitors in herstory” for the possibility to win prize cash for his or her chosen charity.

A charity prize of $30,000 is up for grabs throughout every episode’s maxi problem.

When is RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race on TV?

The collection will air within the US on Friday 24th April on VH1, nevertheless a premiere date has not but been set within the UK.

Netflix at present streams RuPaul’s Drag Race US and All Stars, whereas Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three so it’s potential that the key celeb collection will air on both of these platforms.

Which celebrities will function on the collection?

The checklist of the celebs who will be donning hen cutlets and corsets on Secret Celebrity Drag Race has not but been launched (therefore the key), nevertheless followers on Twitter have began speculating as to what the star-studded line-up will seem like.

Chat present host Stephen Colbert, who made a visitor look throughout season 10 of Drag Race, has been floated as a potential contestant by viewers, as has Harry Kinds, who expressed an curiosity in competing on a celeb model of the present in October.

Okay @Harry_Styles, we see you lady ???? https://t.co/dcq1lKl8Rf — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 31, 2019

Within the feedback of the present’s teaser trailer, a number of viewers speculated that the heavily-tattooed drag king featured within the clip is in actual fact comic Margaret Cho – a chance contemplating Cho has appeared a number of occasions on Drag Race.

Which drag queens will seem on the collection?

Ten prime names on the earth of drag are showing on the present to mentor the celebs by means of the drag course of, together with Alyssa Edwards, Kim Chi, Monique Coronary heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck and Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo.

Drag Race winners Bob the Drag Queen (season 8), Trixie Mattel (All Stars 3) and Monet X Change (All Stars 4) will make visitor appearances within the first episode of the collection on Friday.

Who’re the judges on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race?

Returning to evaluate this VIP version of Drag Race are RuPaul (in fact), right-hand girl Michelle Visage, comic Ross Mathews and designer Carson Kressley.

