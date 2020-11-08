When will schools and religious places open in Maharashtra? CM Uddhav Thackeray gave information, said- ‘Then lockdown does not happen so …’

Maharashtra Coronavirus News: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. So far more than 1 lakh 26 thousand people have died in the country due to Corona virus, while the number of infected has reached 85 lakh. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given a statement about the opening of schools and religious places in Maharashtra, the most affected state of Corona. Referring to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the news agency ANI said, “We take all precautionary steps and reopen the schools after Diwali.” (School Reopen News) are considering. Religious sites will also be allowed to open. Also Read – Schools reopen in Maharashtra: Schools to open from November 23, classes from 9th to 12th will be run

We are in talks with the center for the resumption of Mumbai local services for general public. The decision will be taken soon: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
– ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Pollution can increase the impact of # COVID19. I appeal to people to not burn firecrackers rather lit earthen lamps. 15 days post-Diwali will be important, we should be cautious so that the need for lockdown does not arise again: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/Jnfb5xshDT
– ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

He said that pollution could further increase the effect of COVID-19. I appeal to the people not to light firecrackers but to light earthen lamps. The next 15 days will be very important after Diwali, we must be vigilant so that the need for lockdown does not arise again.