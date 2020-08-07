When will schools open in India amid Corona crisis? Senior classes can start from this day

When will schools Reopen in india: The corona virus epidemic that has spread in the country and the world has put a stop to the education system. Although corona cases in India are still increasing rapidly. But amidst these conditions, the central government is planning to open schools again. The Center has prepared a plan to reopen schools and other educational institutions in a phased manner from September 1 to November 14. Also Read – India’s domestic limited overs series against England postponed till next year, this is the reason

According to the news of The Economics Times, the central government had formed a group of ministers to prevent the corona virus. The group met under the leadership of Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister. In this, the modalities of the plan have been discussed by the group of secretaries attached to the group of ministers. During this, there was a discussion about opening of schools and colleges.

According to The Economics Times, guidelines regarding the decision to open schools can be issued by the end of this month. According to the news, the final decision will be left on the state governments how and when they are able to bring the students back to the classrooms. According to sources, there is a possibility of the school opening in the next unlock guideline, which will be applicable from 1 September.

Comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued for schools and educational institutions. In fact, according to a survey conducted in July, most parents are not in favor of sending their children to school. In such a situation, the state governments also say that children who are poor and who do not have mobiles or laptops for online education are facing problems due to non-opening of schools. A senior official who was part of the meeting of the Group of Ministers said, "States which have fewer cases have also expressed their eagerness to bring back the students of senior classes."

According to reports, the schools will be opened in a phased manner, in which the students of class 10 to 12 will be asked to come to school in the first 15 days. Similarly, different days will be set for the children of each section.

Think of it in easy words, like- if there are four sections A, B, C, D in class 10, then half of children of section A and C will come one day. Then half the children of C, D section the other day. For the remaining children, the day will be set in a similar manner. Apart from this, schools will also run in shifts. In which the first shift will be from 8 am to 11 am and the second shift will be from 12 am to 3 pm. Schools will be advised to limit the number of teachers, staff and students to 33 percent.