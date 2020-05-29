When will Strictly Come Dancing be on TV in 2020? Who are the rumoured contestants? Who are the judges?

After the glitter fell on one other compelling collection of Strictly in 2019, all of us thought we’d be again in September 2020 to do all of it once more.

However no person anticipated coronavirus. Immediately the way forward for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is in doubt, and even when it does come again in September – which everybody, together with the BBC, hopes that it will – some drastic modifications might should be introduced in. Sadly social distancing has no respect for sequins.

The 18th collection of Strictly might additionally see a pivotal change, with present now “open” to seeing same-sex {couples} competing collectively. It’s been a dialogue level for years and now ITV rival, Dancing on Ice, has set a precedent. Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima’s beautiful similar intercourse skilled routine final yr ought to definitely assist the trigger.

However what else might we probably see from Strictly in 2020? Right here’s all the things we all know to this point…

When will Strictly Come Dancing be on TV in 2020?

It’s but to be formally confirmed, however we all know the drill by now – Strictly season normally kicks off in August, when contestants begin being introduced. The launch present then usually airs in early September earlier than the collection begins correct in late September, all on BBC One. We stay up for themed weeks together with Motion pictures, Musicals and Blackpool, as the collection leads us as much as Christmas.

After all this can be a yr not like some other, and it stays to be seen how social distancing issues will affect the subsequent collection of Strictly. In reality, we will’t be sure it will happen in any respect, regardless of the BBC saying it’s a precedence present for them.

Hold checking again at RadioTimes.com for extra data.

As but no contestants have been confirmed for this yr’s collection, however already there’s been a number of names in the combine.

Jamie Laing unintentionally made Strictly historical past when he was compelled to drag out the present earlier than it even started! His foot harm meant he by no means set foot on the dance flooring, and plenty of followers really feel it will be the truthful factor to do to let him return for collection 18.

Different names rumoured for this yr’s collection embrace cruising icon Jane McDonald, actress Michelle Keegan, presenter Lorraine Kelly, Corrie actor Jack P Shepherd and presenter Maya Jama. Health coach Joe Wicks was thought to be a useless cert, however has utterly dominated out showing in both Strictly or I’m A Celeb, saying he’d want to spend time at house along with his household.

This yr might see the first ever same-sex couple compete on Strictly, with the BBC having now mentioned they are “open” to the concept.

The BBC mentioned in a press release: “Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive present and we are proud to have featured similar intercourse dancing amongst the skilled dancers in group numbers in earlier collection. We are utterly open to the prospect of together with similar intercourse pairings between our celebrities {and professional} dancers in the future, ought to the alternative come up.”

It has since been reported that Strictly bosses now desire a drag queen to compete for the Glitterball and RuPaul himself has even been rumoured, following in the footsteps of Drag Race co-star Michelle Visage.

Verify again with RadioTimes.com to see extra rumours and the confirmed line-up.

Who are the judges for Strictly 2020?

There’s been no official phrase on who will be on our panel for 2020, although we are anticipating to see Shirley Ballas again as Head Choose – she appeared to substantiate her return in a tweet that was shortly deleted. We are additionally prone to see Craig Revel-Horwood return after it was reported he had signed a contract price £200,000 with the BBC to sit down on the panel for one more yr.

Whereas she has been successful with viewers and critics alike, new decide Motsi Mabuse might not be returning to Strictly for 2020 after she mentioned she was but to listen to from Strictly bosses.

“They haven’t mentioned something to me. I’m ready for that decision – once more!”she mentioned on The Graham Norton Present.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are prone to return to host the present for collection 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally prone to be again on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who are the professionals returning for Strictly 2020?

We now know who will be dancing as an expert in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 – and there’s a few notable lacking names.

This yr, the professionals are as follows:

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton introduced they’d be parting methods with Strictly for the 2020 collection.

It’s presently unknown whether or not they will be changed.

Nevertheless, Oti Mabuse’s husband, Romanian dancer Marius Lepure, has reportedly joined the solid as one in every of the skilled backing dancers, who will participate in the group performances solely.

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

The loose-hipped, last-minute addition to final yr’s line-up, Kelvin Fletcher samba’d his option to the high after changing Jamie Laing at quick discover. His progress allowed his skilled associate Oti Mabuse to win the glitterball trophy for the very first time. Might she replicate her success for 2020? If she did, she would turn into solely the second skilled dancer to raise the glitterball twice, following in the footsteps of Aliona Vilani (who gained with Harry Judd and Jay McGuiness). She would be the first skilled ever to raise it two years in a row. No strain then, Oti!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in Autumn.

To search out out what else is on in the imply time, try our TV Information.