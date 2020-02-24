When will Strictly Come Dancing be on TV in 2020? Who are the rumoured contestants? Who are the judges?

After a compelling if not barely haphazard sequence in 2019, we’re already wanting ahead to what surprises Strictly Come Dancing might have in retailer for 2020.

The 18th sequence of Strictly might see a pivotal change to the long-running present’s format, with present now “open” to seeing same-sex {couples} competing collectively after its ITV rival, Dancing on Ice, beat them to the punch.

However what else might we probably see from Strictly in 2020? Right here’s all the things we all know to this point…

When will Strictly Come Dancing be on TV in 2020?

It’s but to be formally confirmed, however we all know the drill by now – Strictly season often kicks off in August, with the launch present airing in early September earlier than the sequence begins correct in late September all on BBC One.

As of but, our rumoured contestants are simply that – rumours, however already there’s been a number of names in the combine.

Jamie Laing, who by accident made Strictly historical past when he was pressured to drag out the present earlier than the competitors even began after injuring his foot, might make a return for sequence 18.

This 12 months might see the first ever same-sex couple compete on Strictly, with the BBC having now stated they are “open” to the thought.

The BBC stated in a press release: “Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive present and we are proud to have featured similar intercourse dancing amongst the skilled dancers in group numbers in earlier sequence. We are fully open to the prospect of together with similar intercourse pairings between our celebrities {and professional} dancers in the future, ought to the alternative come up.”

It has since been reported that Strictly bosses now need a drag queen to compete for the Glitterball.

A Strictly supply informed The Sunday Instances that executives assume a drag queen would be the finest approach to slowly introduce develop into the format of the present, after Australia’s Strictly equal Dancing With The Stars noticed Courtney Act compete – and attain the remaining.

Who are the judges for Strictly 2020?

There’s been no official phrase on who will be on our panel for 2020, although we are prone to see Craig Revel-Horwood return after it was reported he had signed a contract price £200,000 with the BBC to take a seat on the panel for one more 12 months.

Whereas she has been a success with viewers and critics alike, new decide Motsi Mabuse might not be returning to Strictly for 2020 after she stated she was but to listen to from Strictly bosses.

“They haven’t stated something to me. I’m ready for that decision – once more!”she stated on The Graham Norton Present.

Lengthy-running host Tess Daly and co-host Claudia Winkleman are prone to return to host the present for sequence 18, whereas Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark-Neal are additionally prone to be again on spin-off present Strictly: It Takes Two.

Who are the professionals for Strictly 2020?

Final 12 months, the professionals had been as follows:

AJ Pritchard

Aljaž Škorjanec

Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice

Graziano Di Prima

Gorka Marquez

Johannes Radebe

Kevin Clifton

Amy Dowden

Dianne Buswell

Janette Manrara

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Luba Mushtuk

Nadiya Bychkova

Nancy Xu

Oti Mabuse

Who gained Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

The loose-hipped (and last-minute addition) Kelvin Fletcher samba’d his approach to the prime, along with his skilled associate Oti Mabuse successful the glitterball trophy for the very first time. Might she replicate her success for 2020?

