When will Supernatural’s last episodes air?

The ultimate episode of Supernatural has formally completed filming, which suggests the last word destiny of Sam and Dean Winchester is now set in stone.

The climactic 15 season of the fantasy drama went on hiatus earlier this yr, when filming was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, the solid and crew had been in a position to return to set in September, with Ackles and Padalecki posting heartfelt messages to their Instagram accounts as filming started on the ultimate episode.

On the last day of filming, they returned as soon as once more with one other spherical of posts which can be certain to make Supernatural followers emotional, reflecting on the unimaginable journey they’ve taken collectively since becoming a member of the present.

Nevertheless, these upcoming chapters may not be absolutely the finish of Supernatural, as there are already solutions of a revival streaming sequence someday within the subsequent decade.

For now although, each leads are taking up new challenges, with Padalecki fronting a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger and Ackles becoming a member of the solid of The Boys season three.

Right here’s every part we all know thus far about Supernatural’s season finale:

When will Supernatural season 15 be again on TV?

Supernatural season 15 will start broadcasting its last episodes on Thursday eighth October within the US, culminating within the sequence finale on 19th November.

The ultimate season consists of 20 episodes that convey the story of the Winchesters, performed by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, to a climactic finish.

Thus far, 13 of these episodes have aired, however manufacturing on the remaining seven instalments was slowed by the non permanent shutdown of the set, visible results and sound departments in March.

This prompted the present to go on an prolonged hiatus, however there’s mild on the finish of the tunnel as filming was in a position to resume in Vancouver on 18th August (by way of Deadline).

Padalecki and Ackles had been required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival within the metropolis, as teased in a latest put up to the favored SPN Tape Ball account on Instagram.

Taking pictures on the last episode of Supernatural is now wrapped, prepared for the present to make its triumphant return, however saying goodbye hasn’t been straightforward.

“Thank y’all SO MUCH for the unimaginable quantity of affection and help that’s been headed our means, in these last hours. It’s positively been felt,” mentioned Padalecki in an Instagram put up.

Ackles added: “To these I’ve labored with on this journey and to those that have watched and supported… you will by no means perceive my nice appreciation for you.”

Simply earlier than the ultimate chapter begins, The CW will air a particular retrospective titled Supernatural: The Lengthy Street Residence, celebrating the present’s lengthy historical past.

Will there be a Supernatural revival?

Fairly probably. It’s no secret that Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are good pals in actual life and have had a blast working collectively for the previous 15 years – and it seems they’re open to reuniting sooner or later.

Ackles spoke about the opportunity of a Supernatural revival in a dialog with actor Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast, Inside You, with a resoundingly constructive angle.

He mentioned: “I’ve at all times thought that there was a chance of 5 years down the highway, getting the decision and saying, ‘Hey, let’s do some short-order motion for a streaming community and produce it again for six episodes.’

“I do really feel like this isn’t the lengthy goodbye proper now. I really feel like that is, ‘Let’s hold this within the closet for now, and we’ll mud her off down the highway a bit.’”

As a Warner Bros property, the studio’s streaming service HBO Max could possibly be a major possibility if Supernatural had been to return again for a revival sequence.

Is there a trailer for Supernatural last episodes?

Sure! You may get a primary glimpse on the last episodes within the trailer beneath, which The CW unveiled in late August.

Why did Supernatural go on hiatus?

In March, showrunner Andrew Dabb introduced that Supernatural would go on hiatus, as a result of manufacturing being halted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Because of the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Keep nicely, keep protected, and we’ll see you on the opposite aspect.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

He added: “We have now filmed by episode 18, nevertheless our visible results and sound departments have closed due to the outbreak. So, proper now, the episodes can’t be completed.

“And sure, we, the CW, and Warner Bros totally intend to return and end the sequence. It’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when.’”

So whereas the wait could also be longer than we anticipated, followers can a minimum of relaxation assured that they will nonetheless get the large finale that they’ve been wanting ahead to.

Supernatural airs on E4 within the UK. For those who’re on the lookout for one thing else to observe, take a look at our TV Information.