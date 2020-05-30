When will the Britain’s Got Talent live shows take place?

The Britain’s Got Talent auditions have been a welcome distraction from these unusual instances, livening up our Saturday nights and offering some much-needed razzmatazz.

However the auditions are solely half the story. Often we’d see Simon and the judges trying again over the tapes earlier than deciding which acts would make it via to per week of live shows, at the finish of which the public would vote for his or her winner.

This yr, social distancing and lockdown guidelines have scuppered our possibilities of seeing the live shows of their common springtime slot. So when will they take place? And when will we now have the probability to decide on a winner to seem at the Royal Selection Efficiency?

What are the Britain’s Got Talent live shows?

After the enjoyable of the audition shows, Ant and Dec current per week of live semi-finals, that includes performances from the Golden Buzzer acts and the better of the relaxation. Every present ends with a public vote, placing the prime acts via to the grand finale on Sunday night time, the place the winner is topped. The shows normally characteristic movie star performances too.

When do the Britain’s Got Talent live shows normally air?

Straight after the audition shows, in late Could or early June. For apparent causes, it received’t be doable for the shows to take place at the similar time this yr.

When can we count on the 2020 Britain’s Got Talent live shows to air?

ITV has all the time been clear that the live shows will nonetheless take place at some stage – together with the live semi-final and last of The Voice – however no one is kind of positive when that will be doable.

Choose Amanda Holden mentioned there may be now a date pencilled in her diary for later this yr. “All of the judges have been given a date to carry in early autumn to see if it really works live. We’d by no means do it with out an viewers as a result of we’ve all the time mentioned the British public is the fifth choose. It could be no enjoyable with out them!”

In the meantime, fellow choose David Walliams hopes followers will perceive the causes behind the unusual scheduling. “There will be a spot [between the auditions and live shows] however hopefully individuals will forgive us,” he says. “It’s such a joyful present, it’s life-affirming.”

ITV has mentioned: “We’re additionally working with our manufacturing colleagues to see how we will make the BGT live shows work in an ever altering scenario and we will replace on this in the end.”

RadioTimes.com has approached ITV for additional remark.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV later in the yr. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.