When will the corona vaccine arrive in India? Health Minister said – date is not known but ….

New Delhi: The vaccine against coronavirus will come early next year (2021). Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said this here on Sunday. He said, "Although no date has been set yet, the vaccine will be ready by early 2021." Harsh Vardhan also said that the government is considering emergency authorization of Kovid-19 vaccination to senior citizens and people working in high risk places. He said, "This will be done after consent is made."

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Kovid-19 is preparing a detailed strategy on how to vaccinate as many people as possible. He said this during the 'Sunday Dialogue' program. Harsh Vardhan interacted with his social media followers and answered their questions.

The Health Minister assured that due care is being taken during the trial of the Kovid vaccine. He said, "Issues such as vaccine safety, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production deadlines are also being intensively discussed." The Union Minister assured that the vaccine will first be made available to those who need it most, whether they can pay for it or not.

He also said that he would be happy to take its first dose, so that no one should feel that it cannot be believed. The minister also gave information on the ongoing vaccine trial and its development in the country.

He also said that a safe and effective vaccine would help establish immunity to Kovid-19 at a much faster pace than natural infections. He said that there is hope that in the next few months a consensus will be formed on the level of herd immunity in a community.

(Input IANS)