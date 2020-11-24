When will the corona vaccine come, how much will it cost, PM Modi told in a meeting with the Chief Ministers

Corona Virus Vaccine Updates: When will the Corona Virus Vaccine arrive, how much will the vaccine cost, how will the vaccine reach people? PM Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi), in a meeting with the Chief Ministers today, answered these questions as well as many other things. The most talked about Corona Virus Vaccine, therefore, PM Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of the states for a long time about it. With this, PM Modi has asked for a plan regarding how the corona vaccine will reach the people from the states. Also Read – PM Modi remains the most popular leader on social media in the country, know how much brand value is there?

PM Modi said that two trials of Corona Virus Vaccine Trial are at the forefront of the country. Along with this, we are also working with many global firms. When the Corona virus vaccine comes, how much will it cost (Corona Virus Vaccine Cost), how many doses will have to be given, in response to this question, he said that we do not have answers to many things right now. Also Read – Crude oil price today: Crude oil reached the height of three months, prices are rising with the hope of coming soon of corona vaccine

PM Modi said that the Indian government is closely monitoring the development of the vaccine. We are in contact with those who made it. Along with this, they are also in contact with companies and countries involved in making it globally. Also Read – CoronaVirus Lockdown: Big concern, what will happen in India if another lockdown is imposed, know

PM Modi said that how much the vaccine will cost, it is not decided yet. Along with this, how many doses will have to be taken. All these scientists will decide. The mission of the country will be the responsibility of applying the Corona virus vaccine. All states should ensure that this work is done in the right way. States should start preparing for this.