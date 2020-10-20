When will the corona virus vaccine come, know what PM Modi told the country

PM Modi Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the name of the country for the seventh time since lockdown. During this time, they talked about corona virus and corona vaccine. Prime Minister Modi said that it is being seen in many places that people are not taking precaution. People should not be relaxed yet. The lockdown is gone, but the corona is still up. The fight should not be weak until the vaccine arrives. Also Read – ICMR’s big statement, said- Now plasma therapy in treatment of corona neutralizes, plans to be removed from treatment protocol

PM Modi said that whenever the corona vaccine arrives, the government's preparations are also going on to reach every Indian as soon as possible. The vaccine should reach every citizen, work is being done fast for this.

PM Modi said that after years we are seeing this happening that work is being done on a war footing to save humanity. Many countries are working for this. Scientists of our country are also working hard for the vaccine. Many Corona vaccines are currently in operation in India. Some of these are on advanced stage.

PM Modi mentioned America about Corona and said that the situation in India has been maintained when compared to a country like America. Today, the recovery rate in the country is good, death rate is low. Compared to the world’s resource-rich countries, India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens.

Following the mantra of Seva Parmo Dharma: Our doctors, nurses, health workers are selflessly serving such a large population. Amidst all these efforts, this is not the time to be careless. This is not the time to assume that the corona is gone, or that there is no danger from the corona now.

PM Modi told people to be cautious while narrating the couplet of Kabir Das. The growing number of tests has been a major strength in the fight against the Kovid epidemic.

While congratulating many festivals including Navratri, Eid, Chhath, Dussehra, Diwali, PM Modi said to celebrate happiness with caution. The PM said that in this season of festivals, the brightness in the markets is slowly returning.

In the fight against Corona, all the people of India have come a long way from Janata curfew till today.

Over time, economic activity is also seen increasing slowly. Most of us are moving out of our homes to fulfill our responsibilities, to speed up life.

But we should not forget that the lockdown is gone, the virus is not gone. The steady state that India is in today, do not let it deteriorate and improve more.

Remember, there is no laxity unless there is medicine. PM said- two yards, wash hands with soap from time to time and take care of mask.