When will the Eurovision 2021 air? What acts will return next year

Simply as Eurovision followers had been gearing up for the 2020 competitors, as a consequence of happen in The Netherlands, the coronavirus pandemic struck, main the worldwide singing competitors and different world occasions to be cancelled.

Though Eurovision 2020 is not taking place, the BBC is airing two specials as a substitute – Eurovision: Come Collectively and Eurovision: Shine a Gentle.

For these of you trying to next year, right here’s the whole lot we all know to this point about Eurovision 2021, who will be participating and the place it will be held.

When will Eurovision 2021 happen?

An official date has not but been set, as the location of Eurovision 2021 has not but been confirmed.

“It’s at the moment too early to debate any specifics relating to the occasion next year,” the EBU stated in March.

Which nation will host Eurovision 2021?

Though not formally confirmed, it’s thought that Eurovision 2021 will happen in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, the place this year’s contest was as a consequence of happen.

Eurovision 2020 was as a consequence of happen at the Rotterdam Ahoy stadium, nonetheless following the occasion’s cancellation, the venue is now getting used as an emergency coronavirus hospital.

In March, the EBU introduced that it could “proceed in dialog” with Rotterdam relating to the internet hosting of Eurovision 2021.

Nevertheless, the Dutch authorities introduced in Could that it will not be permitting mass occasions to be held in the county till a vaccine towards COVID-19 has been discovered.

“We perceive that the public wish to know what the corona measures will imply for the organisation of an occasion equivalent to Eurovision in 2021,” Dutch Public Broadcaster NPO stated. “In fact, the well being of contributors, workers and guests at all times come first.”

A spokesperson for the organisation continued: “So it’s nonetheless too early to offer any details about the organisation and the type of the ESF in 2021. We will return to this later this month.”

Will the Eurovision 2020 acts compete in 2021?

Following the 2020 occasion’s cancellation, the Eurovision Track Contest Reference Group, which represents all taking part broadcasters throughout the globe, agreed that songs as a consequence of take part this year can’t be used next year.

That is in accordance with the Eurovision Track Content material guidelines, which state that songs competing in Eurovision shouldn’t be commercially accessible earlier than 1st September the year earlier than. Subsequently, any songs for use in Eurovision 2021, can’t have been publicly accessible earlier than 1st September 2020.

The group additionally stated that utilizing the similar songs would “not be in the spirit of the Contest”.

Nevertheless, this year’s artists will be capable of compete in Eurovision 2021 if their nation’s broadcasters select to pick them as soon as once more.

Up to now, the following counties have confirmed that their 2020 contestants will be participating next year additionally.

Who received the final Eurovision?

The winner of Eurovision 2019, which happened in Israel, was the Netherland’s entry Duncan Laurence along with his tune Arcade.

The year earlier than that noticed Netta, Israel’s act, win the competitors in Cyprus with Toy – her clucky dance hit.

Over the final six a long time, Eire has positioned first in Eurovision greater than some other nation, profitable the title seven instances with 1996 being the final time they took residence the title.

The UK has received 5 instances since 1956, the final time being 1997, when Katrina and the Waves sang Love Shine a Gentle.

Who would have received Eurovision 2020?

It’s tough to inform which act would have received Eurovision 2020, however look out for the outcomes of the RadioTimes.com Eurovision ballot, which requested our readers who they thought ought to win this year’s competitors.

In response to our Grand Closing ballot, Bulgaria would have received with 40 per cent of the vote, with Lithuania coming second with 36 per cent. Iceland got here third, with 13 per cent.

Shine a Gentle will air on Saturday, 16th Could on BBC One. Eurovision Come Collectively additionally airs on Saturday 16th Could at 6.25pm with basic Eurovision acts performing. Whilst you watch for Eurovision 2021 take a look at the full listing of Eurovision winners, the Eurovision 2020 acts.

