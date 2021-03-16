When will the future of Lionel Messi be defined: between leading the new era of Barcelona or a change of course that would revolutionize world football

Messi has a contract until June 30 with Barcelona

The date on the calendar is marked in red by all Barcelona fans. And also for the world of football and the fans that it added Lionel Messi since he began to dazzle everyone with his magical left foot and the number 10 on his back. Only 107 days remain for the Argentine star to come to an end with Barcelona, a club in which he grew up and became a global star.

Faced with this scenario, many are the questions that arise in the football environment about Messi’s future. What is certain is that His contract with the Catalan club will end in the midst of the 2021 Copa América, which was postponed for a year due to the impact caused by the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “I have nothing clear until the end of the year. Now I only think about finishing the season and winning titles “, he warned in the interview with the journalist Jordi Évole.

When the next world dawns June 30th, the Selection that directs Lionel Scaloni He will have already played several of the group stage matches of the tournament to be played in Argentina and Colombia. At that point, Messi will be focused on leading a renewed team to win his first title as a senior in the league. Albiceleste, but I should have already defined which city will you travel to once your new excursion ends with the light blue and white t-shirt.

Before playing with your chosen one, Leo will try to have a successful season finale with Barcelona. Less than a week after being eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of the Paris Saint Germain directed by Mauricio Pochettino, now the maximum objective for Messi and company will be to fight for the Spanish league title and to consecrate themselves in the Copa del Rey, the two tournaments that still have an open ending.

Messi and a special greeting with Mbappé after the elimination of the Champions League for Barcelona. Will you get together after June? (Reuters)

Seven points away from the leader, the Atletico Madrid of Cholo Simeone, the team led by the Dutch Ronald Koeman will seek to cut that difference. You there will be 12 games left to do it and the road will begin this afternoon against Huesa. From there, the Catalans will have two key days to know if they will be able to celebrate in La Liga again: on Sunday April 11, Messi will visit Real Madrid in a new edition of the derby.

The other duel that will be decisive for the aspirations of the culés will be played on May 9 in the house that was filled with glory from the hand of the Argentine star. That sunday the Camp Nou will host the confrontation between the Tool and the Barça for the 35th day. After that there will be nine points at stake for the closing of a competition that could focus on the definition of the three biggest soccer teams in Spain.

In addition to the definition of the domestic tournament, Barcelona will have the opportunity to consecrate itself in the centenary cup of Spanish football. Just six days after facing Real Madrid de Zidane in the classic, Messi will play against Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey. The match will be on April 17 and, if Atlético Madrid continues with its overwhelming pace, that could be the last chance for the Argentine to celebrate a championship dressed as a Blaugrana if he decides not to renew with his current club.

Beyond the 13 games that we can still see Messi with Barcelona’s 10, and waiting for a formal offer from the PSG or the Manchester City To take over his services for the next season, there is a scenario that will also be vital for the Argentine’s future and that is related to sports, but also to the financial situation of the Catalan institution.

Messi’s happiness with Piqué and Koeman after turning the series around against Sevilla and qualifying for the final of the Copa del Rey (AP)

Joan Laporta he won the last club elections decisively. The most successful president in history got more than 50 percent of the vote and will be in charge of seducing Messi with an overcoming project. One that allows the flea get excited again about winning that trophy that has raised it since 2015 and that they nickname The Orejona. Leo dreams of winning a new Champions League, and for that, he knows that the squad must be nurtured by luxury reinforcements. “It is not easy either, because there is no money and you have to sign players to achieve great titles. It will be a very difficult situation for the new president“, Had warned weeks ago on this issue.

That is why, while the closing of the current season unfolds, the brand new Barça boss will have to try to ensure the arrival of players who give the squad a leap in quality. In that sense, the arrival of a defender emerged in The farmhouse and who moved in with Pep Guardiola al Manchester City it would be insured. The young Eric Garcia would be one signing away from being a new culé player. He will arrive free, a condition that the club will take advantage of in other cases to avoid having to face a high transfer cost and only take over the player’s contract.

Another name that could be added would be the Austrian who plays as a central marker for Bayern Munich, David Alaba. The powerful 28-year-old defender is going through a situation similar to that of García: next June he will be released and has already announced that he will not continue in the German team. The same will happen with Sergio Aguero, pointed out by Laporta’s new board of directors for two reasons: his friendship of so many years with Messi, a situation that could help his continuity, and the value that the goalscorer of the citizens He will also have the pass in his possession from July.

The star attacker Erling Haaland, who scored an impressive 47 goals in 47 appearances since joining Borussia Dortmund, or the experienced Olympique Lyon striker, Memphis Depay, are other variants that Laporta thinks to add to his new project. But of course, what will first try making sure the president is that Messi continues as a beacon of a project that wants to return to being the one that won everything between 2003 and 2010, the period of your first term.

Sergio Agüero also ends his contract with Manchester City on June 30. In Spain they assure that Laporta will seek to incorporate him to ensure that Messi stays in Barcelona (Reuters)

Expectant will be the PSG. With the seduction of having several Argentines on the squad as Ángel Di María, Mauro Icardi and Leo Paredes, added to that Kylian Mbappé is going through the best moment of his nascent career and the arrival of Pochettino as coach, the leadership of the French team has the material and the money necessary to offer Leo a context that borders on the ideal for the near future.

There is a critical date to begin to have a clearer picture of Messi’s future: between May 23 and July 10. Precisely in that period of time the definition of the Spanish league (23/5) and the final of the Copa América (10/7) will be played. At the beginning of the season, when everything was in chaos and the Argentine had made the decision to go with the shipment of the famous burofax, the situation was different from this present.

The distancing of Luis Suarez, added to his confrontation with Josep María BartomeuThey had detonated an internal bomb in Rosario. “I wanted a winning project and win titles with the club to continue expanding the legend of Barcelona at the title level. And the truth is that there has been no project and there is nothing for a long time, they juggle and cover holes as things are happening, “said Messi in the interview that toured the world.

In that same talk, Messi told how difficult it was to tell your family about the change you had chosen. “When I communicated this to my wife and children, it was a barbaric drama. The whole family crying, my children did not want to leave Barcelona, ​​nor did they want to change schools”, He acknowledged about the moment in which he made the decision to leave and sent the now famous burofax.

Today, Barcelona fans trust that their soccer king will continue to sit on the throne. The countdown is on: On June 30, many top-class footballers will have their contract terminated. There will be many faces that will change teams, but all eyes will be on one decision: where will Messi take his magical left-hander.

Messi will terminate his contract with Barcelona while he is playing the Copa América (EFE) with the Argentine national team



