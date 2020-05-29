When will The Graham Norton Show be again?

When it was introduced that The Graham Norton Show was to return in a brand new socially distanced format for its 27th collection, some viewers voiced issues about whether or not it could work.

However, regardless of a shorter working time, the brand new format has been a powerful success – with a slew of excessive profile company becoming a member of Graham for a chat through video hyperlink, and a few spectacular musical company acting from the consolation of their very own properties.

The collection is coming to an finish after a last episode on Friday fifth June, so right here’s all of the information up to now about after we may count on Graham to return for collection 28…

When will The Graham Norton Show return?

We don’t have a precise date as but – however we will make a reasonably good guess on the idea of earlier years.

Graham historically takes a Summer season break from the favored chat present between June and September, with the programme usually resuming in direction of the tip of September – usually on the final Friday on the month.

This has been the case for the previous six years, so primarily based on the probably chance that the present retains its typical schedule, we’d reckon the present may start once more on Friday 25th September.

In fact, taking into consideration the continued pandemic, there’s an opportunity that this might be delayed – however given the present has already confirmed it could possibly work in a socially distanced format, and within the assumption that lockdown restrictions might need been additional eased by the tip of September, we’re hopeful that that date ought to be saved.

We’ll maintain this web page up to date as and after we get extra information.

Will the subsequent collection of The Graham Norton Show nonetheless be filmed remotely?

It’s too early to say at this stage – and it’s probably that even the producers aren’t certain but, given we do not know what the coronavirus state of affairs may seem like by the point the subsequent collection airs.

Nonetheless, even when the present isn’t filmed remotely, it appears secure to wager that stars from throughout the Atlantic may not but be able to jet in to make an look on the well-known crimson couch – so it appears all however sure that huge Hollywood stars may nonetheless want to seem utilizing video name apps.

The Graham Norton Show company: Who will seem?

We received’t have any data till a lot nearer to the time – but it surely’s secure to imagine that there will be the same old combination of home-grown stars, Hollywood icons, and musicians from throughout the globe.

