When will the immunization campaign begin in Gurugram, the administration gave big information, know when your number will come

Gurugram: The district administration of Gurugram said on Thursday that the Kovid-19 vaccination campaign could begin in the district by January. For this, a training program was also organized in the Mini-Secretariat on Thursday. According to an official release of the district administration, initially this vaccine will be given to the Corona warriors in a phased manner. Also Read – Corona Vaccination in UP: Preparation for first stage vaccination complete, more than 1 lakh 20 thousand liter vaccine can be stored

In the first phase, vaccines will be given to health workers, officers and employees associated with health services. In the second phase, it will be provided to policemen, civil security and armed forces personnel such as Corona warriors. In the third phase, it will be given to the elderly aged 50 years or more. After that the vaccine will be given to those whose age is below 50 years or already suffering from various diseases. Also Read – US newly elected president Biden and Pence will soon be vaccinated by Kovid-19

Civil Surgeon Dr. Virendra Yadav, who was present in the training session, said that a training program was organized about the procedure of giving vaccines and preparations related to it. More than 40 doctors participated in it. These included physicians from the Community Health Center (CHC), Primary Health Center (PHC), Urban Primary Health Center (UPHC), Poli Clinic, Civil Hospital. Also Read – Covid Vaccination Drive: Corona vaccination campaign to begin soon? There are signs from this decision of Yogi government

Yadav said, “The vaccination process will be monitored through the Kovid portal. The process of preparing data of Kovid warriors has started on this portal, on which data of health workers of 40 to 50 thousand government and private hospitals have been uploaded so far. ”

He said that the fight against Corona is still going on and the employees of the Health Department are in the front line in this fight. According to the instructions of the government, it has been planned to give the vaccine in different stages so that the vaccine can be given in a systematic manner.

Yadav said that separate teams will be formed to give vaccination. Five members will be placed in a team, consisting of a police, home guard or civilian security personnel, a doctor and an online portal for monitoring.

He said, this team of five vaccinators will provide vaccines to a group of 100 people. During this process, special attention will be given to social distance. The person who will be vaccinated will be notified in advance through SMS on his mobile, so that this work can be done in a planned manner. ”