When will the local train service start for the common people? Minister in Maharashtra government gave this answer

Soon, all passengers can get permission to travel in Mumbai Local. After people engaged in essential services, women and lawyers have already received permission to travel in Mumbai Local. Maharashtra government minister Vijay Vadettiwar said that in the coming days, Mumbai local can start for everyone.

In fact, a Twitter user had tagged CMO Maharashtra, tweeting, "First women were allowed to travel to Mumbai Local." Now lawyers were also allowed. Why were businessmen employees and common people removed from it? Mumbai is a great injustice to the people during the Diwali season.

We will take decision on starting local train services for all in the next couple of days. We have held discussions with various stakeholders. Mumbaikar will get relief on this soon – Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) October 27, 2020

Maharashtra government minister Vijay Vadettiwar tweeted, "We will take a decision on starting local train services for all in the next few days." We have consulted with various stakeholders. Mumbaikar will soon get relief on this. "Let us know that when Mumbai's local was running for everyone, then more than 50 lakh people used to travel in it daily.

It is known that the services of local trains in Mumbai were suspended due to the lockdown imposed to prevent corona infection. After this, local trains were started from the month of June for employees with essential services. After this, women were allowed to travel on 20 October and lawyers on 27 October.