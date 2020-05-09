The fourth sequence of hit satirical present The Mash Report has come to an finish.

Followers will be gutted to overlook out on their weekly instalment of Nish Kumar, Rachel Parris and Ellie Taylor’s monologues and skits.

Going one step additional than Have I Bought Information For You, the comedians have been filming themselves giving their searing social and political putdowns from their very own properties, reaching their viewers even in isolation.

However will the sequence be back for a fifth run?

When will The Mash Report be back on TV?

No official announcement has been made a few fifth sequence but. Nevertheless the present performs properly for BBC2 and there’s each purpose to imagine it will be back.

The present often returns after a break of someplace between 7 and 11 months. So we might count on to see a brand new sequence on our screens someplace between December 2020 and April 2021 if commissioning follows the identical sample.

The Mash Report is among the few exhibits that may be produced from residence, so the present local weather might imply that we see it back on TV even sooner.

What’s The Mash Report?

The satirical BBC2 present has been in comparison with The Day by day Present in the US. It’s an irreverent, satirical sequence reflecting present occasions through comedy monologues, stand-up, mock lectures and sketches. The present is hosted by Nish Kumar and clips from the episodes often go viral. Rachel Parris’s hilarious sizzling take on sexual harassment and the Me Too marketing campaign has racked up greater than 1.5 million views.

To see what else is on, don’t neglect to take a look at our TV Information.