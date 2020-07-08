Often the summer time is a time for tapping F5 on a membership store web site ready for information of recent Premier League kits, not truly watching the lovely recreation.

This summer time, followers are doing each. A number of groups have already moved to point out off their new kit choices, with Chelsea going as far as to really put on their new residence and away shirts throughout latest matches.

Arsenal followers are amongst these patiently – and impatiently – nonetheless ready for information on their recent kits.

Nevertheless, a number of leaked photos and particulars are constructing an image of what the kits may appear like and when supporters can open their wallets for them.

Take a look at all the particulars on the new Arsenal kit beneath.

When will the new Arsenal kit be launched?

As talked about, the new Arsenal kit is but to be revealed, not like a number of of their rivals.

The present shirt was launched in August final 12 months after Adidas picked up the rights from Puma. The dearth of a provider swap this summer time places Adidas in the driving seat to choose after they wish to launch the new shirt.

Studies counsel they will wait once more till August earlier than formally releasing the 2020/21 kit, although a reveal may be in the brief hole between the finish of the Premier League season and August.

The Gunners are out of the Europa League, so by the time August comes round, they will not have any extra soccer to play till the new Premier League season comes round following a brief break.

Arsenal kit rumours

Whereas followers proceed to attend for official phrase, the new kit seems to be considered one of the worst-kept secrets and techniques proper now.

Photos have leaked on Twitter displaying Rapper Raks donning the shirt.

Picture: Rapper Raks sporting Arsenal’s new residence kit, which is but to be formally launched. [@Raks_a1] #afc pic.twitter.com/t9y4GpcaDO — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 6, 2020

Banners have additionally been draped from the facet of the Emirates sharing a really related sample and color scheme to the shirt seen in the picture above, suggesting that it’s certainly the completed product.

Arsenal will see out the season of their present strip, however anticipate a fast reveal upon the shut of the season in late July.